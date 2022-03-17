St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson tests positive for Covid-19 and Steven MacLean will take charge of Motherwell game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson will miss St Johnstone’s game against Motherwell after testing positive for Covid-19.

Assistant manager Steven MacLean will take charge of the Perth team for the visit of the Lanarkshire side.

The club have confirmed Davidson is feeling well and is expected back at work next week.

Over the last two years Saints have had several players sidelined as a result of coronavirus but this will be the first time Davidson has had to stay away from McDiarmid Park.

With relegation rivals Dundee facing Rangers this weekend, there is a strong chance victory against Motherwell would open up a four-point gap at the bottom of the Premiership table.