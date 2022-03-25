Raith Rovers star Frankie Musonda scores for Zambia on international debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football

Raith Rovers star Frankie Musonda scores for Zambia on international debut

By Scott Lorimer
March 25 2022, 4.21pm Updated: March 25 2022, 4.38pm
Raith Rovers defender Frankie Musonda
Raith Rovers defender Frankie Musonda

Raith Rovers defender Frankie Musonda got his international career off to the perfect start by scoring in Zambia’s 3-1 win over Congo.

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Chipolopolo squad, playing the full 90 minutes of the friendly clash in Turkey.

Musonda, who was born in England but is half-Zambian on his father’s side, rounded off the scoring in the 64th minute.

Debut goal

A free-kick from deep in the Congo half was floated in and, after losing his man, the Raith defender headed home the final goal of the game.

Musonda will now look to make a second appearance for the south-central African country on Sunday when they face Benin in another friendly.

Prior to the game, Mussonda took part in a traditional ‘vimbuza’ dance as an initiation into the squad.

The defender previously spoke of his pride at the call-up.

“My dad is full Zambian, so I’m half Zambian myself and I’ve been over to the country a few times before,” he said. “He will be very proud and happy about my call-up.

“I just want to become a regular in the squad so hopefully I can do well and do enough to be asked back for the next camp in June.

“I want to try to impress and make sure I stay in the squad.”

Raith Rovers star Frankie Musonda determined to make up for lost time after long-awaited Zambia call-up

