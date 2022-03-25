Raith Rovers star Frankie Musonda scores for Zambia on international debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers defender Frankie Musonda got his international career off to the perfect start by scoring in Zambia’s 3-1 win over Congo.

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Chipolopolo squad, playing the full 90 minutes of the friendly clash in Turkey.

Musonda, who was born in England but is half-Zambian on his father’s side, rounded off the scoring in the 64th minute.

Debut goal

A free-kick from deep in the Congo half was floated in and, after losing his man, the Raith defender headed home the final goal of the game.

Musonda will now look to make a second appearance for the south-central African country on Sunday when they face Benin in another friendly.

Prior to the game, Mussonda took part in a traditional ‘vimbuza’ dance as an initiation into the squad.

The defender previously spoke of his pride at the call-up.

Traditional welcome for the new comers at Laura Grounds in Antalya. ➡️https://t.co/KiVFmV5S5J #Chipolopolo — FAZ (@FAZFootball) March 24, 2022

“My dad is full Zambian, so I’m half Zambian myself and I’ve been over to the country a few times before,” he said. “He will be very proud and happy about my call-up.

“I just want to become a regular in the squad so hopefully I can do well and do enough to be asked back for the next camp in June.

“I want to try to impress and make sure I stay in the squad.”