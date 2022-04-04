Survey launched to assess farmer and crofter wellbeing needs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new survey has launched to gather views on which wellbeing resources would benefit Scottish farmers and crofters.

An industry steering group behind the survey hopes the findings from will help it launch a new wellbeing programme for the sector similar to the Farmstrong programme in New Zealand, which encourages farmers to “live well, to farm well”.

The steering group was established following a series of farmer meetings in 2018 with New Zealand farmer Doug Avery, where he discussed his own challenges with mental health and wellbeing.

“Agriculture is facing unimaginable change that will impact generations and could require complete restructuring of farming practices,” said steering group chairman John Scott, who farms at Fearn Farm in Easter Ross.

“This significantly impacts the way we think and farm; it tests our resilience and can, at times, take us down a dark path when we feel overwhelmed, anxious or simply just knackered.”

He said the steering group had been astounded at the response to Doug Avery’s tour, and it highlighted the appetite among farmers and crofters to better understand how to manage their own wellbeing through shared learning, events and resources.

“This new survey will give us insights to understand how farmers and crofters are feeling, what type of activities and resources would best support them and how they should be delivered,” added Mr Scott.

“Our hope is to launch the Farmstrong model here in Scotland, in 2022/23, developed for farmers by farmers.

“This research will be integral in ensuring we get it right and offering something that has huge benefits to all those involved, whilst also supporting and partnering with existing organisations and charities.”

The survey, which is available online at www.dougaveryscotland.co.uk, runs until the end of May.

It is supported by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), The National Mental Health Forum, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland, and the Scottish Rural Network.