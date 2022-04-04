16 of the best pictures from The Yard Dundee at 71 Brewing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The team behind The Yard Dundee held their second event at the weekend, with plenty of food and drink available for the public to enjoy.

Not only was there a mixture of goods to consume, but there was also craft suppliers and live acoustic music being played, too.

After the soft launch in November with 11 stall holders, the event returned for the second time, held once again in the 71 Brewing beer garden.

The event included 35 stall holders in total across both the Saturday and Sunday, however, many of the retailers were only present for one of the two days, meaning no day was the same.

Two food trucks from street food market, The Pitt Market in Edinburgh, made the trip north especially for the event. They included Ròst, which specialises in Scottish street food, and Free the Chilli which is a hot sauce firm that has its own food truck dedicated to showcasing worldwide flavours.

Local beer firm 71 brewing provided the beer for the event.

Other local food vendors included The WeeCOOK Kitchen who were there selling pies, some of which are now award-winning, baked goods from Johns Scone Mad and sweet treats from Fudge and Fancies.

The next The Yard Dundee event will be held on the weekend of May 7 and May 8 from noon to 5pm.

Entry is priced at £2 and children under the age of 16 can attend for free.

Here’s our top picks for best pictures from the event:

The stallholders

Great company and even better scran

Live acoustic music and beer garden

More from food and drink…