16 of the best pictures from The Yard Dundee at 71 Brewing

By Mariam Okhai
April 4 2022, 5.00pm
Emelye MacQueen selling pies from The WeeCOOK Kitchen.

The team behind The Yard Dundee held their second event at the weekend, with plenty of food and drink available for the public to enjoy.

Not only was there a mixture of goods to consume, but there was also craft suppliers and live acoustic music being played, too.

After the soft launch in November with 11 stall holders, the event returned for the second time, held once again in the 71 Brewing beer garden.

The event included 35 stall holders in total across both the Saturday and Sunday, however, many of the retailers were only present for one of the two days, meaning no day was the same.

Two food trucks from street food market, The Pitt Market in Edinburgh, made the trip north especially for the event. They included Ròst, which specialises in Scottish street food, and Free the Chilli which is a hot sauce firm that has its own food truck dedicated to showcasing worldwide flavours.

Local beer firm 71 brewing provided the beer for the event.

Other local food vendors included The WeeCOOK Kitchen who were there selling pies, some of which are now award-winning, baked goods from Johns Scone Mad and sweet treats from Fudge and Fancies.

The next The Yard Dundee event will be held on the weekend of May 7 and May 8 from noon to 5pm.

Entry is priced at £2 and children under the age of 16 can attend for free.

Here’s our top picks for best pictures from the event:

The stallholders

Johns Scone Mad whole street food stall.
Fudge and Fancies Tara Raeburn.
Free the Chilli visiting van from The Pitt in Edinburgh.
71 Brewing serving beers on the day.
The Wee COOK selling premium pies.
The WeeCOOK Kitchen selling premium pies.

Great company and even better scran

Free the chilli serving up fresh food to customers.
Customers enjoying the range on offer.
The entire market showing crafts people and food and drink.
Scones from Johns Scone Mad.

Live acoustic music and beer garden

Live acoustic music from Nicholas Gaul on Saturday.
Beer garden for customers to sit in and enjoy the food.
Customers enjoying the event.
Tucking into hot street food and 71 Brewing’s beer.

