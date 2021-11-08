Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
18 of the best pictures from The Yard’s first weekend in Dundee at 71 Brewing

By Karla Sinclair
November 8 2021, 11.45am
Ross Lamb, of Fox Hat Food.

Artisan food, drink and craft marketplace The Yard launched its branch in Dundee this weekend and will continue to run a monthly event going forward.

A host of producers from across the region were in attendance on Saturday and Sunday to showcase their offering whether that be food, drink, gift creators or crafts.

This included Lyndsey Currie Designs, jewellery maker Lydia Quinn, Rachel Toth ceramics and, from a food and drink perspective, Fox Hat Food, Manifesto Coffee and Edna Mae Bakehouse.

The marketplace was originally launched in Perth at the end of 2019 by organiser Stine Hope, an event which attracts around 450 people and boasts 50 to 60 stalls.

It was decided to introduce a second branch in Dundee following its success.

The Yard Dundee will be open from noon to 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays and take place in the beer garden area of 71 Brewing, in the Blackness part of the city.

Currently there are 11 stallholders signed up, with the view to adding more at future monthly markets which are child-friendly and dog-friendly.

The next market will take place early December.

The food and drink

Georgie Taylor, of 71 Brewing, serving customers.
Coffee Waves Edinburgh.
Chris Jacobs, of Fox Hat Food.
Manifesto Coffee’s Alex MacIntyre.
Coffee Waves Edinburgh.
Ross Grattan of 71 Brewing.
From left, Ross Lamb and Chris Jacobs.
Coffee Waves Edinburgh.

Great company and even better scran

The Malones and the Farquhars enjoy a coffee.
Pulled pork with fries by Fox Hat Food.
Customers at Coffee Waves Edinburgh.
Scott and Elaine Billinness.
Customers browsing the stalls.

The craft stallholders

From left, Kayleigh Burnside and Becca Stewart of All Things Nice.
Lydia Quinn of Q95.
Helene Fraser, left, and Lauren Wimble 0f Fugly PLates.
From left, Rachel and Emmy Toth of Rachel Toth Ceramics.

