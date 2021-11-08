18 of the best pictures from The Yard’s first weekend in Dundee at 71 Brewing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Artisan food, drink and craft marketplace The Yard launched its branch in Dundee this weekend and will continue to run a monthly event going forward.

A host of producers from across the region were in attendance on Saturday and Sunday to showcase their offering whether that be food, drink, gift creators or crafts.

This included Lyndsey Currie Designs, jewellery maker Lydia Quinn, Rachel Toth ceramics and, from a food and drink perspective, Fox Hat Food, Manifesto Coffee and Edna Mae Bakehouse.

The marketplace was originally launched in Perth at the end of 2019 by organiser Stine Hope, an event which attracts around 450 people and boasts 50 to 60 stalls.

It was decided to introduce a second branch in Dundee following its success.

The Yard Dundee will be open from noon to 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays and take place in the beer garden area of 71 Brewing, in the Blackness part of the city.

Currently there are 11 stallholders signed up, with the view to adding more at future monthly markets which are child-friendly and dog-friendly.

The next market will take place early December.

