Dundee charity provides new operating rooms for child patients in Africa

By Matteo Bell
November 8 2021, 11.49am Updated: November 8 2021, 11.49am
The new operating room at University Teaching Hospital, Zambia. From left: Ruth Bwalya, Lackson Njovu, Fabby Hamalambo, Lillian Kamuchungu Mwansa, Priscilla C Manjjimela, and Chewe Nsofwa.
A Dundee-based charity has ensured safer surgery for thousands of children by funding the redevelopment of operating theatres in Zambia.

KidsOR, which has bases in Dundee, Edinburgh and Namibia, has helped to redevelop six new paediatric theatres in the east African nation.

Three of the refurbished operating rooms are being put to use at the University Teaching Hospital in the nation’s capital Lusaka, with the others located in Ndola’s Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital.

One of the new theatres in Lusaka.

The new facilities are expected to provide a massive boost in safety for young people in Namibia – where 45% of the population are children.

Before the renovation many of the rooms were unfit for purpose, with doctors resorting to using the torches on their phones in one theatre which hadn’t been upgraded since 1978.

Changes are ‘momentous’

Dr Bruce Bvulani, consultant paediatric surgeon at the University Teaching Hospital, said: “The renovations and re-equipping of the theatre suite is not only timely but also momentous.

“These new operating rooms will put a smile not only on the faces of the children but the surgeons as they use their new wares in a refurbished centre.”

He added: “On behalf of the children of Zambia, we are truly grateful to KidsOR, and we promise to make full use of the equipment for the betterment of the children.”

David Cunningham, KidsOR chief executive, said: “I am proud that KidsOR has installed and equipped six operating rooms across the two hospitals.

“This is our largest project in a single country at the one time, and will ensure that surgeons have the right equipment to save thousands of children’s lives for years to come.

“With around 45% of Zambia’s population being children, this is a country that will particularly benefit from these facilities.”

Funding

The charity was given £45,000 from the Scottish Government toward the renovations.

International development minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The Scottish Government’s investment in this project will help benefit thousands of children who require life-changing and life-saving care.”

Jenny Gilruth MSP.

She added: “As well as contributing to the new paediatric Operating Rooms, our support will also enhance the skills and knowledge of the surgical teams that carry out these vital procedures.

“We are proud to work with KidsOR on a project that will change the lives of children and their families and strengthen the capacity and resilience of the health care system in Zambia.”

