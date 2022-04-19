Warning of eggs shortage as poultry farmers consider exiting the industry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

British eggs could be in short supply later this year as farmers consider a mass exodus from the industry, warns a leading egg organisation.

The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) says new data shows scores of egg producers are considering stopping production at the end of their current flock.

The association says the potential exodus of free-range and organic egg farmers comes after major supermarkets refused to help them with spiralling feed and energy costs.

It has accused supermarkets of putting “cheap food marketing tactics” above the needs of farmers and called a crisis summit at next month’s Pig and Poultry Fair.

Earlier this month egg industry leaders, including the BFREPA, warned of egg shortages unless retailers raised prices to cover rapidly increasing production costs.

They said shoppers needed to be paying 40p extra per dozen eggs to avert a catastrophe in the sector and the British Egg Industry Council warned 10-15% of egg farmers could leave the industry as a result of losing money on every egg their hens produce.

Now a new survey from BFREPA reveals 51% of producers are considering stopping production until the price they are paid improves, and 70% plan to leave the industry within a year if price rises aren’t forthcoming.

‘Cost increases heaped upon farmers’

“There are clear and obvious cost increases being heaped upon farmers and retailers simply aren’t sufficiently adjusting the retail price (for eggs),” said BFREPA chief executive, Robert Gooch.

“Any increases being made are too little and too slow; they are suffocating businesses. This is nothing more than supermarkets putting cheap food marketing tactics above the needs of the primary producer.”

Mr Gooch said BFREPA had asked every major retailer to increase the price of free-range eggs by at least 40p per dozen.

“Only two retailers had the decency to acknowledge our request, and not one has done enough to meet the additional costs of producing eggs during this crisis,” added Mr Gooch.

“Many of my members are losing money on every egg laid, and our data shows that even those who are making a small profit do not see a long-term future.

“The appetite for eggs from the public is extraordinary, but I’m afraid we will see shortages of British free-range eggs and organic eggs on the shelves before long.”