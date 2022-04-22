Solar power generation a bright idea for farming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Solar power generation a bright idea for farming

By Nancy Nicolson
April 22 2022, 5.00pm
RENEWABLES APPROACH: Robin Drysdale's farm will have a 25 MW solar and 20 MW battery storage development.

It seems Strathruddie Farm is destined to be involved in the energy business – one way or another.

The Fife farmland was reinstated to green fields just a few decades ago after being buried for years under opencast coal mining bings, and now its 115 acres are poised to be covered in a solar panel and battery storage development.

Farmer Robin Drysdale describes his land as “cold and bare”, and unsuitable for growing cereals, but it produces good haylage which he sells to equestrian customers,
and it is a base for his extensive contracting business.

However, by 2024, a 25 MW solar and 20 MW battery storage development tucked away behind the trees and hedges will come on stream to deliver energy to more than 7,000 homes for at least 30 years.

Solar energy is not new in Scotland, with several farms already producing power and a number of renewables companies keenly developing sites. However, of the 11,933 MW of capacity to generate renewable electric power here at the end of 2020, only 271 were solar, which is just over 2%.

A solar farm is already operating near Strathruddie.

Meanwhile, this corner of Fife has a long history of energy production. and in addition to its coal mining history, there are wind turbines and other solar farms close by, and Westfield, a major sub station is just two kilometres away.

That proximity to the grid is what makes Strathruddie such an appealing site for developers such as Renewable Connections, a start-up company founded by Armstrong Capital in 2020.

According to John Lindsay, the company’s development manager, who is currently cold-calling farmers all the way down Scotland’s east coast, the requisites for solar sites are around 100 acres of flat or gently sloping Grade 3 land with good exposure to the sun and which isn’t overlooked by residential housing.

John Lindsay Scottish Development Manager of Renewable Connections.

A means of connecting to the grid is also a priority, whether that is overhead lines or a nearby substation.

“The closer you are to the grid, the cheaper it is to connect and therefore make a viable scheme,” he says.

“However it starts with a site that works topographically with a willing landowner, and then you need a willing council that will provide planning consent. And Fife Council is very pro-renewables.”

Strathruddie was granted planning permission in March, making it the company’s most advanced project, and they have another four at various stages in the pipeline – in Aberdeenshire, Angus, Fife and West Lothian.

On offer to farmers is a 30-year lease of the land, with options for five-year extensions, and what he describes as an “attractive and healthy” rent per acre.

Mr Lindsay, formerly a rural manager for Taymount Estate in Perthshire, refuses to be drawn on the financial package, but local sources suggest rents are in the region of just under £1,000 per acre.

Mr Drysdale says he was attracted to “the figures, 30 years-plus of income and financial security for the family”.

Strathruddie solar farm was granted planning permission in March and work will begin in 2023.

“I’m getting older and the plan is to still run sheep during the winter in the space between the rows of solar panels,” he adds.

As for the visual impact of a field full of photovaltaic panels quietly converting sunlight into renewable electricity, he says: “We’ve already got wind turbines at the back of us and we used to have pylons on our home farm. You just live with it.”

His core farm contracting business, which began in the 1980s when he started spreading chicken manure on farms around Thornton, now focuses on delivering and spreading paper pulp for lime within a 35-mile radius of Strathruddie.

