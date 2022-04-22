Support service launched for seasonal farm workers from Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new support service is being launched to help seasonal farm workers from Ukraine.

The new Worker Support Centre, backed by the Scottish Government and run by charity JustRight Scotland, is designed to offer advice and urgent practical support to Ukrainian fruit and vegetable farm workers following Russian’s invasion of their home country.

The centre, which will be staffed by former horticultural workers who speak both Ukrainian and Russian, will also provide immigration advice to allow workers to stay and work in Scotland while it is unsafe for them to return to Ukraine.

“The new Worker Support Centre, supported by £41,000 from the Scottish Government, will provide guidance, information and, we hope, some peace of mind to those people from Ukraine working in Scotland whose lives are severely impacted by the war at home,” said Minister for Refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray.

“Agricultural workers from Ukraine play a valued and important role in the production of soft fruit and vegetables in Scotland.

“We know that as a result of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine there are a wide range of pressing and often complex issues, which are likely to be of great concern, and it is essential that they receive support to navigate these.”

JustRight Scotland’s project adviser, Caroline Robinson, said the centre followed models used around the world to offer temporary migrant workers advice and support in times of crisis.

She said: “In countries from Canada to Germany, temporary migrant workers are offered a similar service – this support can prevent workers ending up in situations of human trafficking and is an important step forward for Scotland.”

Scottish Government statistics show the majority of seasonal agricultural workers come from Ukraine – of those granted a Seasonal Worker visa in the UK in the year ending June 2021, 74% were Ukrainian nationals.

Last year rural charity RSABI updated its helpline service to make it more accessible to seasonal migrant workers.

The charity, which provides support to people working in the Scottish agricultural industry, added a translation service to its helpline.

Any seasonal migrant workers can request a call back by completing an online form at rsabi.org.uk/Help-for-Seasonal-Workers or call the free and confidential helpline direct on 0300 111 4160.