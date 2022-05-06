Louise Nicoll: ‘Share your passion for farming’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Louise Nicoll: ‘Share your passion for farming’

By Louise Nicoll
May 6 2022, 4.55pm
FRESH PASTURES: Louise Nicoll says diversification opens up a range of exciting and profitable opportunities.

Diversification is a great opportunity to create a project and share the passion you have for it with others.

Our own diversification was fairly organic, starting with farmhouse B&B in 2006 before we introduced a holiday cottage in 2009.

Over the next few years I was invited to help in local tourism groups and a Scottish Enterprise working group looking at the new concept of agritourism within Scotland and I was lucky enough to join fellow farmers on an agritourism learning journey to Italy with Go Rural.

This experience really opened my eyes to what farms can offer to visitors and the concept of our own farm experiences was triggered.

It took a few years to come up with a brand and logo and the biggest barrier was our own lack of self-belief. It was too easy to talk ourselves out of making a change by assuming it would be too difficult to manage the public on our farm, especially around health and safety.

Newton Farm Holidays near Forfar featured  in a new tourism advertising campaign.

As tenant farmers we were also concerned about how it would impact our tenancy but we had to do something or we wouldn’t be farming any more – that was the reality.

The launch of our tours in February 2017 may never have come to fruition if it wasn’t for a need to have a survival plan after experiencing significant cash flow challenges when a cross-compliance inspection triggered an 11-month delay in receiving our 2012 single-farm payment.

We couldn’t find ways to increase our income within the farm and didn’t have the capital to create something new and luxurious.

It took six months to formulate a plan and speak to relevant parties including environmental health, who couldn’t have been more helpful.

So one day I started to tell our story of our epic farming life, which we now share daily as caretakers of the land and animals to help educate about agriculture and where our food comes from.

Some of the animals introduced to visitors on regular farm tours.

Now, five years on, we have introduced many new experiences including alpaca walking, a Highland cow experience and lambing tours – all of which help support the sustainability of the farm and, just as importantly, the way in which we want to farm.

Agriculture remains at the heart of everything we do and we believe it’s important to share the reality of farming today and how each of the animals play a part in the story.

During lockdown we started to offer our own goatmeat and lamb for sale and now visitors often buy some produce before they leave. This supports the farming enterprise directly and we plan to share our own produce in a food experience with visitors to enhance the farm to fork story we share.

TOP TIPS

  • Every farm and farmer is different so look to your strengths. For us it was the many friendly animals we already had.
  • Only diversify and choose to deal with the public if you enjoy speaking to people.
  • Speak to other businesses who have diversified. Plenty are willing to share their experiences.
  • Join a group for support. I’m a member of Scottish Agritourism which is a fantastic group of farmers from all across Scotland all at varying stages with their agritourism businesses but they offer lots of support and ideas.
  • Speak to your support network. Your bank manager, accountant, farming consultants, local council, staff, family and friends can all offer valuable advice
  • Research your project and look for a gap in the market locally.
  • An authentic offering is what customers are looking for, so keep it real.
  • Use free resources to support your business. I use social media to drive mine and have free support from local marketing groups such as VisitAngus and VisitDundee.
  • Value your time and product, include all costs and price accordingly. Don’t undervalue your time.
  • Involve your customers in your business, ask their advice and ask them to share their experiences with others through reviews and social media. Word of mouth is so important. Ensure you reply to all reviews.

Louise Nicoll and her family won the 2021 Agriscot Farm Diversification award.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]