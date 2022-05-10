Graiggoch Rambo sets new Limousin bull world record at 180,000gn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new world record price for a Limousin bull was set at the breed’s spring show and sale in Carlisle when Graiggoch Rambo went under the hammer for 180,000gn.

Put forward by first-time vendor Gerwyn Jones, who hails from Conwy in Wales, Graiggoch Rambo stood overall champion in the pre-sale show and was described by the judge – Patrick Greaney from the Whiskey Limousin herd – as the best bull he had ever seen.

Mr Greaney said: “He is 100% correct with power throughout – a super top and without the coarseness that can sometimes come with this.”

Graiggoch Rambo is a November 2020-born embryo transfer (ET) son of Ampertaine Elgin, out of Sarkley Glorianne.

Surpassing the previous world record price of 140,000gn – paid in 2015 for Trueman Jagger – Rambo sold in a two-way split to Messrs Jenkinson of the Whinfellpark herd near Penrith, and Boden and Davies Ltd of the Sportsmans herd, based near Stockport, Cheshire.

Speaking on behalf of the two buyers, Whinfellpark farm manager Iain Scott described Graiggoch Rambo as “possibly the best bull we have ever seen offered for sale at Carlisle”.

He added: “His breeding line is exceptional. He has width, depth of muscle, as well as being correct on his feet and legs.

“With all the previous attributes, he still retains his breed character through his head. Rambo will be going straight to stud to have semen taken.”

Commenting on his sale, Mr Jones said: “After working with experienced breeders for a long time, I knew Rambo was something special.

“I am delighted that my first pedigree registered Limousin sold so amazingly well.”

Meanwhile, the next best price at the sale was 30,000gn for the reserve overall champion.

This was April 2020-born Goldies Relish from Dumfries breeder Bruce Goldie. By Ampertaine Opportunity, and out of Goldies Harmony, he sold to the Mash family’s Buckinghamshire-based Brockhurst herd.

Other leading prices included 25,000gn for the reserve intermediate champion – Glenrock Redemption from S & D Illingworth, Howgillside, Lockerbie.

An October 2020-born son of Ampertaine Majestic, out of the 24,000gn Glenrock Diamante, he sold to the Fieldsons for their Fieldson herd, based near Gainsborough, Lincolnshire.

Banff breeder Graham Morrison – who runs the Deveronvale herd at Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill – sold to a top of 24,000gn for Deveronvale Razzledazzle.

A November 2020-born ET son of Foxhillfarm Jasper, out of Aultside Jazz, he sold to the Wilsons for their Impulsive herd, based near Carlisle.

Other leading prices included: 13,000gn for Intack Solomon, by Plumtree Fantastic, from Zac Ward, Intack Farm, Carnforth, Lancashire, selling to R M Adam & Son, Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar; 11,000gn for the reserve junior champion Goldies Starter, by Carrickmore Maximus, from Bruce Goldie, selling to E A Macarthur, Newton of Budgate, Nairn; and 11,000gn for Foxhillfarm Sportman, by Ampertaine Foreman, from the M Alford, Foxhill Farm, Devon, selling to DR & AN Henderson, Mains of Wardhouse, Insch.

In total, Harrison and Hetherington sold 84 bulls to average £10,651 – up by £2,348 on last year’s sale.