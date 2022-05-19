Heads up for farmers over power lines

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers have been given a “heads up” safety reminder to always check for overhead power lines when working in fields.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said there were 853 non-injury events on farms and in fields across its network in the north of Scotland and central southern England last year, and while the figures are an improvement on 865 in 2020 and 910 in 2019, they want to bring them down further.

SSEN Distribution’s head of safety, Peter Vujanic, said around five workers were killed every year when the machinery they were operating came close to or into contact with overhead electricity lines.

“We’re proud to describe this campaign as informed by farmers, for farmers, as our work with the agricultural community throughout the year has really helped to shape the way our campaign is being rolled out,” he said.

“We hope the advice we’re offering will go a long way to bringing this number down even further so that everyone can get home safe at the end of their shift.”

Mr Vujanic said feedback from farmers indicated that tiredness, loss of concentration and pressure to complete the job are the main reasons lines are struck.

He added: “That’s why we’re urging anyone working on the farm this summer to not only look out and look up, but to also look after yourself.”