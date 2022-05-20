Endangered Species Day: Meet the Highland crofter preserving rare pig breeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Endangered Species Day: Meet the Highland crofter preserving rare pig breeds

By Gemma Mackie
May 20 2022, 11.45am
Bob Pratley with some of his Oxford Sandy and Black rare breed pigs.
Bob Pratley with some of his Oxford Sandy and Black rare breed pigs.

A Highland crofter is passionate about preserving rare breed pigs and sharing his knowledge about pig-keeping with others.

Bob Pratley runs Tullich Highland Rare Breed Pigs at Tullich Muir near Invergordon, alongside working as a train driver instructor in Inverness.

Together with his wife Carol, he moved to the Highlands 14 years ago from Cambridgeshire with no intention of getting involved in farming or crofting.

“My wife happened to come across this house and fell in love with it so we ended up here,” said Bob.

The house came with a 15-acre croft, which was previously used for grazing by crofters, and within a week of living there Bob says he felt the urge to get involved with working the land.

Highland crofter Bob Pratley on his croft near Invergordon.
Bob Pratley on his croft near Invergordon.

“We tried sheep to start with but I’m not a sheep person; I couldn’t get onto the same wavelength as sheep,” said Bob.

“We were then offered some pigs to clear some brushland and immediately I just got on so well with them.”

Rare breed pigs face extinction

After initially starting with that one pig, Mr Pratley now has 30 pigs with a focus on three main breeds – the Oxford Sandy and Black, British Lop, and Large Black.

All three breeds are on the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s watch list, meaning they are considered rare and at risk of extinction.

“Primarily our focus is to increase the breeds but because they are so rare the breed standards have to be upheld, so if we have some that don’t conform to that breed standard we sell them to other crofters to rear for meat,” said Bob.

“For those that are good, we will register them and hopefully they will go on to people who want to breed with them.”

Large Black rare breed pigs
Some of the Large Black rare breed pigs on the croft.

Passionate about increasing awareness of, and preserving these rare breeds, Bob said: “More and more people are increasingly aware of the rare breeds and they are increasingly aware of the meat itself, and that they can use these pigs to work the ground.

“They can use them to turn over ground that you cannot turn over with a machine. And at the end of the day you do end up with a very different and delicious pork product.”

Bob and Carol send some of the pigs, which don’t conform to breed standards, to John M Munro in Dingwall for slaughter and they are then butchered by a local butcher, with some of the pork sold from the croft gate.

‘Horrendous’ to lose the rare breeds

When asked why he keeps rare breeds, Bob said: “It’s immensely important because some of the breeds are down to a few bloodlines.

“It would be horrendous to lose them [the breeds]. We have sold pigs all around the Highlands and Islands and we have had some go down to the Central Belt.”

One of the rare breed pigs - the British Lop on the farm.
One of the British Lop pigs on the farm.

Mr Pratley’s passion for pigs has led to him becoming an agent for Kellfri agricultural equipment and Farmplus buildings.

He also plans to hold pig-keeping courses later in the year, but anyone interested in finding out more about the breeds and how to rear them can get in touch for information before formal courses start.

“I thought wouldn’t it be nice if somebody who wants to keep pigs can come along and see everything,” said Bob.

“We are not a closed shop here. Whilst I’m not an expert and I am learning every day, I am keen to pass on information and things I have learned.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the pigs Bob rears can find out more information online at tullich-highland.co.uk.

Rare Breeds Survival Trust warns native pigs are in ‘dire straits’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]