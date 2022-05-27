GB Potatoes recruitment drive hit by apathy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GB Potatoes recruitment drive hit by apathy

By Nancy Nicolson
May 27 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 27 2022, 8.28pm
REPRESENTATIVE: GB Potatoes has so far failed to attract widespread support from producers and processors.
REPRESENTATIVE: GB Potatoes has so far failed to attract widespread support from producers and processors.

Industry apathy is threatening the progress of the group which is aiming to unite the potato industry behind a voluntary representative body.

GB Potatoes, the fledgling organisation which was launched in the wake of the vote to abolish AHDB Potatoes, has so far failed to attract widespread support from producers and processors for its plans to co-ordinate a lean group which would defend the industry, co-ordinate research and development, and engage with Defra and the devolved administrations on key issues.

A virtual meeting hosted by GB Potatoes’ working group of nine to spread the word across the sector drew only a small audience of around 60 people, and the organisers admitted their efforts to communicate with the industry are being hampered by a lack of access to the national database of growers used by AHDB.

The new group is struggling to communicate with the industry as it doesn’t have access to a producer database.

The group’s aim is to attract 50% of growers to commit to the organisation and contribute towards the £500,000 required to get it off the ground. The proposed voluntary subscription is £10/ha for growers and 10p/tonne for processors from the first point of contact.

Industry reticence appears to be based on fears that GB Potatoes could turn into “AHDB Mark 2”, but the working group insists it has no intention of replicating the unwieldy organisation which became out of touch with grass roots levy payers.

FUNCTIONS

Alex Godfrey, the immediate past chair of the English NFU’s potato board, told the meeting: “There are functions AHDB filled that won’t be picked up by any other body in the industry.

“There appears to be a belief among some that the NFU will adopt some of these functions, and I can tell you it won’t. NFU subscriptions are a fraction of the levy we were paying to AHDB Potatoes, and the NFU simply doesn’t have the resources to pick up those technical and reputational issues.

“GM Potatoes is how the potato industry is going to get a voice, it’s not going to happen any other way.”

Archie Gibson of Agrico UK is one of the Scottish representatives on the working group.

Archie Gibson is executive director of Agrico UK and a member of the GB Potatoes working group.

He warned the meeting the demise of AHDB had left a void in aphid monitoring and the fight against blight.

He added: “GB Potatoes presents a mechanism whereby it can rally people who are concerned about the future and the need for these sorts of centralised functions to come together to identify how we manage it.”

Growers are asked to make contact with the organisation through its website, www.gb-potatoes.co.uk or by email at info@gb-potatoes.co.uk

