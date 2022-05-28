Amy Geddes: Making connections vital for building appreciation of food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Amy Geddes: Making connections vital for building appreciation of food

By Amy Geddes
May 28 2022, 7.00am
SENSE OF WONDER: Children’s farm visits are just one way of building understanding and appreciation of food production.

Farming and food production seem to be ever-present in the news of late, whether it’s supply worries due to the war in Ukraine, climate and environmental concerns, or the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

The headlines might not be quite what many of us involved in providing the daily bread would wish to read, but they do offer a huge opportunity in my opinion.

The majority of us cannot imagine what it would be like not to have food at our fingertips, quite literally. A tap in an app will bring whatever we want to our doorstep, whenever we want it. But, is this sustainable? How do consumers tell where their Saturday night takeaway ingredients originated? Do they even care?

Amy Geddes has a full diary of school visits to the farm.

I would argue they do care, and increasingly so.

The pandemic brought food supply very sharply into focus. Then, just when we thought the ‘new normal’ was settling in, with world-beating trade deals done to keep the cheap food flowing, the war in Ukraine kicked us back out of our comfort zone, bringing fresh supply worries and sky-rocketing prices.

Has the time finally come when what we have available to eat is truly valued, and not just monetarily?

My diary, currently busy with school farm visits, would happily suggest so.

The Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) is a charitable organisation bringing the classroom to the countryside for over 20 years now. I am one of several volunteer farmers with RHET Angus Countryside Initiative, visiting schools in
Angus and Dundee to talk about food and farming and hosting excited children, teachers and parents on the farm so they can see and experience a working farm for themselves.

On a glorious sunny day last week, I ventured out for the first time since Covid to assist during the RHET ACI Kinnordy Estate Day, talking to over 180 primary 6-7 pupils, alongside foresters, beekeepers, gamekeepers and ecologists.

A RHET visit for schoolchildren in  Fife .

It was wonderful to be back out talking with children and listening to the enthusiasm children they have for the countryside, food and farming.

With a successful day’s volunteering under my belt, I was quick to accept the offer from Carol, our RHET co-ordinator, to shepherd a group of school visitors round the forthcoming Scotsheep event at Over Finlarg Farm, Tealing. The day promises to be highly interesting, and not just for the kids!

With a farm tour, shearing and sheep dog demonstrations, cookery, specialist workshops from breeding technology to social media use, and all things woolly, looking at spinning, weaving and felting, let’s hope the sun shines again!

Connecting people of all ages with where their food comes from and how it is produced is an opportunity not to be missed, especially now, given the exceptional focus on agriculture.

Scotsheep hosts Robert and Hazel McNee will see hundreds of schoolchildren visiting the farm.

It is also, from my perspective, an incredibly rewarding and heartening experience.
The curiosity and wonder of visitors sitting in a high-tech tractor with auto steer for the first time or simply making cooking oil by pressing rapeseed.

These are ultimately our customers, and potentially our agronomists, shepherds, sprayer operators or agri-engineers.

I encourage all those involved in food and farming to consider volunteering for RHET, joining in with Open Farm Sunday, or simply asking a local community group out for a farm walk when it suits.

Only when we provide an understanding of the community behind food production, nature conservation and the wider countryside, will we genuinely see food truly valued for all it provides.

Amy Geddes farms at Wester Braikie, Arbroath.

