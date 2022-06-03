Davy McCracken: Understanding the societal benefits of upland habitats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Davy McCracken: Understanding the societal benefits of upland habitats

By Davy McCracken
June 3 2022, 3.18pm
HIDDEN DEPTHS: Semi-natural upland habitats, such as blanket bogs, can be used for the sequestration and storage of carbon.

Addressing the twin challenges of biodiversity loss and the climate emergency – and thereby helping Scotland as a nation reach net zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 – will provide challenges and opportunities for upland land managers.

Our uplands support many rare and declining species and are considered to be High Nature Value farmland due to the extensive livestock management practices that typify these low-input, low-output hill farming and crofting systems.

They also have huge potential to provide a wider range of societal benefits, including the sequestration and storage of carbon in semi-natural upland habitats such as blanket bogs and mountain woodland.

How we manage upland habitats therefore impacts on their biodiversity value and ability to provide a range of other ecosystem services, such as carbon storage and flood mitigation.

However, although a large amount of data has been collected on carbon stores and fluxes on deep peats and – to a lesser extent – in woodlands, there is relatively little information on carbon within upland grassland and heathland habitats on shallow peats and podzolic soils.

Habitats

There is also limited evidence on how management of these habitats affects their ability to store carbon, maintain biodiversity and mitigate flooding, so exploring the interactions is essential to inform future policy and to identify where any synergies and trade-offs occur. I am pleased to say that we have just started a project looking at these issues.

The wide range of upland and lowland habitats on Kirkton and Auchtertyre farms include grazed acid and calcareous grasslands, dwarf-shrub heath, blanket bog, mountain woodland and scrub, permanent pasture, wetland, water margins and reseeded grassland.

These habitats differ in their potential to sequester and store carbon depending on their underlying soils, vegetation composition and structure and management.

The wider environmental outputs from Kirkton and Auchtertyre farms have been well studied since the 1990s. As a result, we have a range of data available on habitats and biodiversity such as birds and pollinators.

We also modelled carbon stocks and water storage capacity of the upland areas of the farms using information derived from field-based vegetation maps and known grazing intensity and land-use management.

This new project will ground-truth these existing maps of carbon storage potential and flood mitigation using surveys and environmental sensors to monitor rainfall and water levels.

Biodiversity

We will also collect new biodiversity data not only using standard ecological surveys but also using innovative approaches such as acoustic sensors to monitor birds and bats and camera traps to assess small mammal occurrence.

We will also work with NatureScot to test the applicability of habitat scorecards that can help agri-environment schemes, and a habitat quality app that may help farmers and crofters identify where best to target biodiversity actions.

The project will ensure that we obtain data that fully represents the range of upland and lowland habitats present on the farms. This will allow us to create models of carbon storage, biodiversity conservation potential and flood mitigation across the farms.

Later in the project we will collect data on sites away from the farms to allow us to test the relevance and scalability of the findings of the study.

Davy McCracken is professor of agricultural ecology and head of SRUC’s Hill and Mountain Research Centre at Crianlarich.

