Home News Dundee

Dundee man Jamie Collins, 20, still missing as police release new information

By Alasdair Clark
June 3 2022, 3.56pm Updated: June 3 2022, 4.06pm
Missing Dundee man Jamie Collins
20-year-old Jamie Collins was last seen on Tuesday.

Police searching for missing Dundee man Jamie Collins have released new information about the 20-year-old.

Officers say it is now known the missing man was last seen in the Liff Road area of Dundee at about 7pm on Tuesday evening.

He has not been seen since then, police say.

Jamie is described as around 5 ft 9 inches tall with brown curly hair. He is said to have been wearing white Nike trainers and a blue tracksuit before going missing.

He is described as “quite distinctive” with an usual walk as he “sways from side to side”.

Missing Jamie Collins ‘likes to travel on buses’

A police spokesperson also said Jamie likes to travel on buses in Dundee.

Members of the public who may have information about Jamie’s whereabouts are being asked to come forward and inform the police.

Inspector Alan Baird of Police Scotland said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jamie and would ask that anyone who has seen him to get in touch.”

Extensive inquiries

He added: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him but there have been no confirmed sightings of him.

“I would urge anyone who has any information on Jamie’s whereabouts or who has had contact with him to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3608 of Tuesday May 31 2022.”

What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?

