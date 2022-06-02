Concerns grows for missing Dundee man, 20, with ‘unusual walk’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Dundee are asking for help to trace a missing 20-year-old man who they say has an “unusual walk”.

Jamie Collins was last seen in the Whitfield area of the city at around 8pm on Tuesday before he was reported missing, officers searching for him say.

Launching a public appeal, they describe Jamie as around 5ft 9in tall, with brown curly hair.

He was last seen wearing white Nike trainers and a blue tracksuit before going missing.

Growing concern for missing Dundee man

Inspector Alan Baird of Police Scotland said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jamie and would ask that anyone who has seen him to get in touch.”

Inspector Baird described Jamie a “distinctive” with an “unusual walk as he sways from side to side”.

He added: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him but there have been no confirmed sightings of him.

“I would urge anyone who has any information on Jamie’s whereabouts or who has had contact with him to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3608 of Tuesday May 31 2022.”