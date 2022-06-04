Farmers advised to use water carefully as SEPA issues shortage alert for Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers advised to use water carefully as SEPA issues shortage alert for Tayside

By Nancy Nicolson
June 4 2022, 11.45am
CAUTION: SEPA is offering advice and guidance on ways to reduce pressure on rivers.

Farmers in the Firth of Tay area have been urged to be efficient in their use of water as the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issues its first scarcity alert of the year.

The early warning alert is for the north Fife and Dundee areas, and SEPA says it is monitoring the situation closely and coordinating steps to manage water resources in line with Scotland’s Water Scarcity Plan.

The agency’s head of water and planning, Nathan Critchlow-Watton, said: “It is vital that water abstractors in north Fife and Dundee, who are licensed by SEPA, have a plan to deal with water scarcity.

“We would encourage businesses to abstract at different times, reduce the volume/rate where possible and consider alternative sources of water.

“Climate change is already having an impact with a decrease in rainfall expected over the summer months, and we have to be ready for more pressure on Scotland’s water resources, perhaps in places that have not had to deal with water scarcity before.”

Farmers are not reporting overly dry conditions, although NFU Scotland’s cereals committee chair, Willie Thomson, said spring rainfall levels were below average, albeit not yet to the detriment of crops.

“But we’re coming up to a crucial grain-filling time, so crops need water to fulfil their potential,” he said.

NFU Scotland cereals spokesman, Willie Thomson .

Scottish Quality Crops (SQC) chairman, Andrew Moir, said the raised awareness about water scarcity might encourage farmers who rely on irrigation to consider building resilience into their businesses.

He added: “Looking ahead, it would be good to see potato and vegetable growers, for instance, getting permission and support to create water storage or reservoirs to catch excess winter rainfall.”

Scottish Quality Crops chair, Andrew Moir.

SEPA says it is offering advice and guidance on ways to reduce pressure on rivers as taking action now will reduce the likelihood of resorting to regulatory action.

The Scottish Government has this week highlighted the need for businesses to be prepared for the continued effects of climate change, highlighting SEPA’s water scarcity reports.

SEPA is responsible for the forecasting, monitoring, and reporting of the situation facing Scotland’s water resources and will produce weekly water scarcity reports from May to September.

Businesses can find more information about water scarcity and ways to prepare for it at website: sepa.org.uk

