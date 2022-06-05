Fife’s vintage farm machinery club gears up for action-packed show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After two years of postponements, the Fife Vintage Agricultural Machinery Club (FVAMC) will stage its annual vintage rally and farming heritage show next weekend.

Traditionally this event at Kilmaron, Cupar focuses on machinery and methods seen in Fife, with exhibits ranging from displays of tools and implement seats right up to magnificent steam engines and heavy horses that will show how farming and other industries went about their work in days gone by.

However, next Sunday will also see a huge increase in the number of cars, motorcycles, stationary engines and military and commercial vehicles entered as it stages the Scottish Vintage Vehicle Federation’s annual champion of champions competition for the first time.

That event has also had a two-year hiatus so all the champions from the many shows held throughout Scotland in 2019 will gather for the judging.

Different sections will be judged to find the best of that type of exhibit before an overall winner is chosen.

This competition will see some of the best restoration projects in the country gathering for public scrutiny, while two years of event inactivity may even flush out some newly-restored vehicles that were worked on during lockdown.

The winner of the FVAMC’s annual raffle, which this year is raising money for Riding for the Disabled, will also be announced.

First prize is a full size Fordson Dexta tractor or a cash alternative for non-enthusiasts.

For younger visitors, there will be a model farm layout in the marquee, while the ever-popular pedal tractor class is back for little farmers.

Pedal tractor entries can be taken in advance by phoning Carol on 07969 120709 or emailing caz.jack92@gmail.com. However entries can also be taken on the day by bringing the tractors to the entry gates.

Next Saturday the showfield will host a collective argi and auto auction as well as jumble stalls.

A large entry is forward and further entries are invited.

It promises to be an action-packed weekend with main ring parades and demonstrations throughout the show field on the Sunday.

Entry tickets can be bought at the showfield.