Former Kilmarnock assistant Peter Leven for Dundee job?

By George Cran
June 5 2022, 8.00am Updated: June 5 2022, 2.43pm
Former Kilmarnock assistant manager Peter Leven.
Former Kilmarnock assistant manager Peter Leven.

Ex-Kilmarnock coach Peter Leven is reportedly still in the running for the vacant Dundee manager post.

The Dark Blues have been without a boss since Mark McGhee’s exit three weeks ago.

Their lengthy search saw them narrow a shortlist of five candidates down to two in the shape of former Hibs managers Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney.

Ross ruled himself out of the running before talks broke down with ex-Belgium coach Maloney last week.

Courier Sport revealed Dens chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan were already casting an eye elsewhere as doubts grew over the choice of Maloney as McGhee’s successor.

And the Daily Record are reporting 38-year-old coach Leven, currently working in Russia, has been interviewed and is still on the club’s radar.

Who is Peter Leven?

Leven on the touchline alongside Killie boss Lee McCulloch.
Leven on the touchline alongside Killie boss Lee McCulloch.

Leven’s playing career started at Rangers before a serious knee injury curtailed his early career.

He would go on to play for Kilmarnock, Chesterfield, MK Dons and Oxford United before injury brought early retirement.

After coaching stints with Middlesbrough and as assistant to Lee McCulloch at Rugby Park, Leven has gone on to forge a successful career in Belarus and Russia.

As part of Marcel Licka’s coaching staff, Leven helped Dinamo Brest to a league title and two Super Cups in Belarus.

He followed the Czech boss to FC Orenburg where they have won two promotions, recently earning a place in the Russian Premier League.

Despite that success, Leven has made clear his desire to return to the UK to pursue a managerial career.

Strachan connection

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Gordon Strachan and Dundee chief John Nelms are looking for the club’s new head coach.

Leven is well-known to Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan and has spoken of his relationship with the former Scotland boss in the past.

In a 2021 interview, Leven told the Daily Record of the help he’d gained from Strachan and former Rangers assistant Michael Beale, recently appointed as QPR manager.

He said: “Gordon and Michael have been brilliant with me.

“They’re two people I really respect in the game. Michael has been abroad before coaching in Brazil and Gordon actually came across to Belarus to see us a couple of years ago with his son Gavin, who’s now at Celtic.

“He did a talk for the coaches at Dinamo Brest.

“Gordon has even told me to pop in and see him for a coffee when I’m back in England.”

GEORGE CRAN: What is going on at Dundee?

