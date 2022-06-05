Dundee Summer Sessions: All you need to know about new music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Summer Sessions: All you need to know about new music festival

By Alasdair Clark
June 5 2022, 8.00am
Noel Gallagher and Stereophonics will headline Dundee Summer Sessions
Noel Gallagher and Stereophonics will headline the festival.

Dundee is set for a bumper weekend of music as the Summer Sessions festival arrives at Slessor Gardens.

Dundee-founded organisers DF Concerts are promising “something special” as the event moves outside of Glasgow and Edinburgh for the first time.

Geoff Ellis, DF Concerts chief executive and Summer Sessions promoter, said: “Dundee is the spiritual home of DF, having started here many moons ago, so we are delighted to return with Summer Sessions and bring some incredible music to the city.”

We have a full guide with all you need to know about the festival.

What is the Summer Sessions line-up?

Saturday June 11

  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
  • Inhaler
  • Dylan John Thomas
Dylan John Thomas.

Sunday June 12

  • Stereophonics
  • Jake Bugg
  • Circa Waves
  • Voodoos
Jake Bugg.

How much are tickets?

VIP and standard day and weekend tickets are still up for grabs.

A standard weekend ticket costs £108, while a VIP weekend ticket costs £159.

The VIP package includes access to an exclusive bar, food, seating and toilet facilities with entertainment in between main stage acts.

A standard day ticket for the Saturday (Noel Gallagher) costs £61.85 and a VIP day ticket costs £87.20.

A standard day ticket for the Sunday (Stereophonics) costs £60.50 and a VIP day ticket costs £85.25.

What are the travel arrangements?

Lots of people will likely be looking to travel into Dundee for Summer Sessions, so you’ll want to plan in advance.

ScotRail currently has a temporary timetable in place which is subject to change but is operating a reduced service. It’s advised you check any journey regularly on their website.

No timetable for Sunday June 12 has yet been confirmed.

What can you take into the venue?

Organisers say fans can take items like blankets, hand sanitiser, sunscreen and an empty bottle no bigger than 500ml to top up with water – though this cannot be metal or hard plastic.

But items like chairs, flags and umbrellas are not allowed.

Revellers are also being asked only to take a bag if it is necessary.

What food and drink will be on offer?

A host of food and drink vendors will be at the event on both days. These include:

  • Young Spuds: Fife-based baked potato company Young Spuds will be on site with their wide selection of fillings.
  • Mrs Falafel: Falafel, wraps, baba-ganoush, and lamb kofta will be on the menu from Glasgow-based Mrs Falafel.
  • Rost Eats: Specialising in local and Scottish produce, Rost Eats’ menu includes creative sliders, slow cooked meat, fish, wild foods and salad specials
  • Edelwurst Catering: Aberdeenshire company Edelwurst Catering’s offering will include German favourites like bratwurst, currywurst, schnitzel and frikadellen.
  • Screaming Peacock (VIP area): Screaming Peacock promises tasty burgers made from venison and pheasant alongside its “fabulously delicious fries”.

What is the weather forecast?

More detailed forecasts are not yet available, but less reliable long range forecasts are already predicting a warm day in Dundee for the event.

Partygoers will be hoping for good weather

Data from AccuWeather suggests a sunny day on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 18°C on Saturday and 17°C on Sunday.

We’ll provide a more detailed Met Office forecast when it becomes available.

  • This page is being regularly updated with the latest information for the event.

Tags

Conversation
