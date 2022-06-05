Dundee Summer Sessions: All you need to know about new music festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee is set for a bumper weekend of music as the Summer Sessions festival arrives at Slessor Gardens.

Dundee-founded organisers DF Concerts are promising “something special” as the event moves outside of Glasgow and Edinburgh for the first time.

Geoff Ellis, DF Concerts chief executive and Summer Sessions promoter, said: “Dundee is the spiritual home of DF, having started here many moons ago, so we are delighted to return with Summer Sessions and bring some incredible music to the city.”

We have a full guide with all you need to know about the festival.

What is the Summer Sessions line-up?

Saturday June 11

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Inhaler

Dylan John Thomas

Sunday June 12

Stereophonics

Jake Bugg

Circa Waves

Voodoos

How much are tickets?

VIP and standard day and weekend tickets are still up for grabs.

A standard weekend ticket costs £108, while a VIP weekend ticket costs £159.

The VIP package includes access to an exclusive bar, food, seating and toilet facilities with entertainment in between main stage acts.

A standard day ticket for the Saturday (Noel Gallagher) costs £61.85 and a VIP day ticket costs £87.20.

A standard day ticket for the Sunday (Stereophonics) costs £60.50 and a VIP day ticket costs £85.25.

What are the travel arrangements?

Lots of people will likely be looking to travel into Dundee for Summer Sessions, so you’ll want to plan in advance.

ScotRail currently has a temporary timetable in place which is subject to change but is operating a reduced service. It’s advised you check any journey regularly on their website.

No timetable for Sunday June 12 has yet been confirmed.

What can you take into the venue?

Organisers say fans can take items like blankets, hand sanitiser, sunscreen and an empty bottle no bigger than 500ml to top up with water – though this cannot be metal or hard plastic.

But items like chairs, flags and umbrellas are not allowed.

Revellers are also being asked only to take a bag if it is necessary.

What food and drink will be on offer?

A host of food and drink vendors will be at the event on both days. These include:

Young Spuds: Fife-based baked potato company Young Spuds will be on site with their wide selection of fillings.

Mrs Falafel: Falafel, wraps, baba-ganoush, and lamb kofta will be on the menu from Glasgow-based Mrs Falafel.

Rost Eats: Specialising in local and Scottish produce, Rost Eats’ menu includes creative sliders, slow cooked meat, fish, wild foods and salad specials

Edelwurst Catering: Aberdeenshire company Edelwurst Catering’s offering will include German favourites like bratwurst, currywurst, schnitzel and frikadellen.

Mac Love (VIP area): Described by The Courier as the best mac and cheese in Tayside and Fife, cheese-lovers will be keen to visit the Mac Love stall

Screaming Peacock (VIP area): Screaming Peacock promises tasty burgers made from venison and pheasant alongside its “fabulously delicious fries”.

What is the weather forecast?

More detailed forecasts are not yet available, but less reliable long range forecasts are already predicting a warm day in Dundee for the event.

Data from AccuWeather suggests a sunny day on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 18°C on Saturday and 17°C on Sunday.

We’ll provide a more detailed Met Office forecast when it becomes available.

This page is being regularly updated with the latest information for the event.