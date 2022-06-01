Dundee Summer Sessions: Full list of city centre road closures and diversions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Summer Sessions: Full list of city centre road closures and diversions

By Katy Scott
June 1 2022, 11.52am Updated: June 1 2022, 12.25pm
Roads including Thomson Avenue - which runs across the northern part of Slessor Gardens - will be closed.
A series of Waterfront road closures and diversions have been confirmed for the upcoming Dundee Summer Sessions music festival.

Several streets around Slessor Gardens will be shut for the event on June 11 and 12.

It comes as acts including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Stereophonics will perform in the first staging of the event.

Supporting acts including Jake Bugg and Inhaler will also be appearing, and there will be food and drink vendors serving up loaded fries, burgers and more.

Full list of road closures

Dundee City Council has published a list of road closures in anticipation of the event.

Certain roads will be closed for the duration of the festival, while others will be shut for 10 days to cover the set-up and dismantling of the stage and other facilities.

During the gigs themselves, drivers heading east will be sent on a diversion round the Marketgait ring road.

Drivers will be diverted via Marketgait.

Meanwhile, buses will be unable to serve some stops due to the restrictions.

Similar arrangements during past concerts have caused congestion and difficulties for taxi drivers trying to drop off and collect passengers.

The following roads will be closed from Monday June 6 for 10 days:

  • South Castle Street (Thomson Avenue to Riverside Esplanade)
  • South Crichton Street (Thomson Avenue to Riverside Esplanade)
  • Earl Grey Place West (South Union Street to South Crichton Street)
  • Earl Grey Place East (South Castle Street to end)
dundee summer sessions road closures
A map of the road closures and diversions during the concerts.

One road will be closed on Saturday June 11 (2pm to 2am) and Sunday June 12 (2pm to 2am):

  • Thomson Avenue (South Union Street to Dock Street/A92 junction)

The following roads will be closed on Saturday June 11 (2pm to 3am) and Sunday June 12 (2pm to 3am):

  • Dock Street (Commercial Street to Union Street)
  • Castle Street (Dock Street to Exchange Street)
  • Whitehall Crescent (Dock Street to Crichton Street)

Diversions will be signposted throughout the closures.

Dundee Summer Sessions is not the only major event taking place at Slessor Gardens this year.

In July Simply Red and Paloma Faith are set to appear at the venue.

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

