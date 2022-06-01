Dundee Summer Sessions: Full list of city centre road closures and diversions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A series of Waterfront road closures and diversions have been confirmed for the upcoming Dundee Summer Sessions music festival.

Several streets around Slessor Gardens will be shut for the event on June 11 and 12.

It comes as acts including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Stereophonics will perform in the first staging of the event.

Supporting acts including Jake Bugg and Inhaler will also be appearing, and there will be food and drink vendors serving up loaded fries, burgers and more.

Full list of road closures

Dundee City Council has published a list of road closures in anticipation of the event.

Certain roads will be closed for the duration of the festival, while others will be shut for 10 days to cover the set-up and dismantling of the stage and other facilities.

During the gigs themselves, drivers heading east will be sent on a diversion round the Marketgait ring road.

Meanwhile, buses will be unable to serve some stops due to the restrictions.

Similar arrangements during past concerts have caused congestion and difficulties for taxi drivers trying to drop off and collect passengers.

The following roads will be closed from Monday June 6 for 10 days:

South Castle Street (Thomson Avenue to Riverside Esplanade)

South Crichton Street (Thomson Avenue to Riverside Esplanade)

Earl Grey Place West (South Union Street to South Crichton Street)

Earl Grey Place East (South Castle Street to end)

One road will be closed on Saturday June 11 (2pm to 2am) and Sunday June 12 (2pm to 2am):

Thomson Avenue (South Union Street to Dock Street/A92 junction)

The following roads will be closed on Saturday June 11 (2pm to 3am) and Sunday June 12 (2pm to 3am):

Dock Street (Commercial Street to Union Street)

Castle Street (Dock Street to Exchange Street)

Whitehall Crescent (Dock Street to Crichton Street)

Diversions will be signposted throughout the closures.

Dundee Summer Sessions is not the only major event taking place at Slessor Gardens this year.

In July Simply Red and Paloma Faith are set to appear at the venue.