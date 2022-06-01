Perthshire pet owner tells trial snooded stranger stole his dog while he watched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire pet owner tells trial snooded stranger stole his dog while he watched

By Jamie Buchan
June 1 2022, 12.11pm Updated: June 1 2022, 12.30pm
Ally McLaren with dog Harvey who was allegedly stolen.
A pet owner has told how he confronted a stranger outside his home, and watched as he lifted his dog and bundled it into a car.

Ally McLaren said working terrier Harvey was snatched from his kennel outside their home in rural Perthshire.

Clifford Hodgkins is on trial at Perth Sheriff Court accused of stealing four dogs from two properties in the Blairgowrie area on October 20 2020.

It is alleged he took one dog from a remote property on the Meikleour estate and three others from a farm house in Forneth.

Hodgkins is further accused of driving a blue Ford Focus without insurance and without a test certificate, in Macdonald Crescent, Rattray, on the same date.

He is alleged to have failed to identify the driver of the car, when required to do so by a police officer.

Hodgkins, of Woodlands Park, Blairgowrie, denies all charges.

Confrontation

Mr McLaren, 22, told the court Harvey, a cross-breed terrier, slept in a kennel outside his home in Meikleour.

He said the dog could not have opened the kennel door from the inside.

Alistair McLaren, pictured with his dog Harvey in 2020

“I was working from home that day,” he told the court.

“We have a pet dog who lives inside, and every time someone goes past the house he will bark.

“At about 9.30am, he started barking.”

Mr McLaren said: “I looked out of the window into the front garden.

“I could see a car parked at the other side of the hedge. It was a blue Ford Focus.”

He said a man wearing a snood-type covering, camo jacket and blue tracksuit bottoms walked over to the kennel.

“He picked up Harvey,” said Mr McLaren.

“I ran outside and asked: ‘Excuse me, what are you doing?’

“He said: ‘Nothing’.”

Mr McLaren said: “He had an English accent.

“There was a bit of lisp in his speech.”

Asked by fiscal depute Andrew Harding if he recognised the person in his garden, Mr McLaren said “that man there,” and pointed to Hodgkins sitting in the dock.

Video taken by Mr McLaren of a blue Ford Focus driving away from his home was shown in court

He said the man then got back in the Ford Focus and drove off.

Mr McLaren used his phone to film the vehicle leaving his property.

The clip, which he shared as part of a social media appeal later that day, was shown in court.

Visited the house weeks earlier

Under cross-examination by defence solicitor David Holmes, Mr McLaren said he recognised Hodgkins because he had seen him at his property some “four to six weeks earlier”.

He said: “I can guarantee it was the same person.”

Harvey was allegedly stolen from a kennel outside his owner’s home.

His father Ian, 57, told the court he later phoned Hodgkins’ brother-in-law, after “word got out” that Hodgkins was allegedly responsible.

“He (the brother-in-law) said it wasn’t him,” said Mr McLaren snr.

He also said that it was “impossible” for the dog’s kennel to open from the inside.

Confused witness

The trial got off to a chaotic start when the Crown called its first witness, Hugh Mullen.

He appeared in the witness stand and asked: “What the f*** am I doing in this court room?”

Questioned by prosecutor Mr Harding, Mr Mullen said he had never owned a blue Ford Focus and he did not speak to police in October 2020.

“I think that would have been impossible,” he said.

“I’ve been in the prison for 12 years.”

Mr Mullen initially declined to state his age.

Mr Harding said: “I understand you are in your 50s.”

“Do I look like I’m in my 50s?” replied Mr Mullen. “I’m 39.”

After several minutes of confusion, Mr Mullen was led back into custody.

Mr Harding later explained to Sheriff Francis Gill that Mr Mullen had been called as a witness “in error”.

The trial continues on June 13.

