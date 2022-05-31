Dundee manager search: Shaun Maloney still in the frame but Dark Blues consider other options – Kevin Thomson NOT one of them despite Kelty Hearts ‘exit’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are considering other options as they continue their search for a new manager.

Former Celtic and Wigan star Shaun Maloney remains a front-runner to take over at Dens Park.

However, managing director John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan are taking time to look at other candidates.

It is understood former Dens midfielder Kevin Thomson is not among them.

Thomson exit

That’s despite the ex-Rangers man reportedly leaving Kelty Hearts after leading them to the League Two title.

The Daily Record have reported Thomson is set to walk away from the New Central Park post to pursue a career in full-time management.

The 37-year-old was close to taking over at Raith Rovers before Ian Murray was appointed earlier this month.

In his first season as a manager, Thomson led Kelty through a superb maiden season in the SPFL, topping League Two by 21 points.

But it appears his time with the Fife outfit is at an end as they head into League One for the first time.

His departure follows the sudden exit of predecessor Barry Ferguson last year after leading the club to the SPFL through the pyramid play-off.

Who else for Dundee?

For Dundee, their search for Mark McGhee’s successor goes on more than two weeks since the season ended with relegation.

Courier Sport reported on Monday the club were relaxed in their search for a new manager with almost three weeks still to go until pre-season begins.

That remains the case and, though Maloney, who played for Strachan at Celtic, is still the favourite for the job, others are being looked at.

Rumours persist around Jack Ross despite the former Hibs boss pulling out of the running last week.

Also linked with the role were Hull coach Peter van der Veen and well-travelled Scottish coach Peter Leven, formerly assistant manager at Kilmarnock.