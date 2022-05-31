Dundee manager search: Shaun Maloney still in the frame but Dark Blues consider other options – Kevin Thomson NOT one of them despite Kelty Hearts ‘exit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee manager search: Shaun Maloney still in the frame but Dark Blues consider other options – Kevin Thomson NOT one of them despite Kelty Hearts ‘exit’

By George Cran
May 31 2022, 3.34pm Updated: May 31 2022, 3.36pm
Kevin Thomson (left) and Shaun Maloney.
Kevin Thomson (left) and Shaun Maloney.

Dundee are considering other options as they continue their search for a new manager.

Former Celtic and Wigan star Shaun Maloney remains a front-runner to take over at Dens Park.

However, managing director John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan are taking time to look at other candidates.

It is understood former Dens midfielder Kevin Thomson is not among them.

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Gordon Strachan and Dundee chief John Nelms are looking for the club’s new head coach.

Thomson exit

That’s despite the ex-Rangers man reportedly leaving Kelty Hearts after leading them to the League Two title.

The Daily Record have reported Thomson is set to walk away from the New Central Park post to pursue a career in full-time management.

The 37-year-old was close to taking over at Raith Rovers before Ian Murray was appointed earlier this month.

Kevin Thomson led Kelty Hearts to the League Two title.

In his first season as a manager, Thomson led Kelty through a superb maiden season in the SPFL, topping League Two by 21 points.

But it appears his time with the Fife outfit is at an end as they head into League One for the first time.

His departure follows the sudden exit of predecessor Barry Ferguson last year after leading the club to the SPFL through the pyramid play-off.

Who else for Dundee?

Former Hibs boss Jack Ross ruled himself out of the running last week.

For Dundee, their search for Mark McGhee’s successor goes on more than two weeks since the season ended with relegation.

Courier Sport reported on Monday the club were relaxed in their search for a new manager with almost three weeks still to go until pre-season begins.

That remains the case and, though Maloney, who played for Strachan at Celtic, is still the favourite for the job, others are being looked at.

Rumours persist around Jack Ross despite the former Hibs boss pulling out of the running last week.

Also linked with the role were Hull coach Peter van der Veen and well-travelled Scottish coach Peter Leven, formerly assistant manager at Kilmarnock.

Dundee’s goal of the season – who comes out on top between Charlie Adam, Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]