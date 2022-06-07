Autonomous tractors are on track to arrive in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Autonomous tractors are on track to arrive in Angus

By Nancy Nicolson
June 7 2022, 3.51pm Updated: June 7 2022, 5.11pm
ROBOT: The AgBot can operate implements such as cultivators and drills just like a conventional tractor.
Autonomous tractors are on their way to Angus following the announcement that precision farming company, SoilEssentials, is to be a distributor for the AgBot 5.115T2.

The AgBot, which is capable of a multitude of field tasks using standard PTO powered and draft implements, is being launched on the UK market at this week’s Cereals event, with SoilEssentials as the distributor and service partner for Scotland and the north of England.

The robot will take pride of place on the Brechin-based company’s stand at the Royal Highland Show, and field demonstration days are scheduled for the following week in Angus and East Lothian .

The machine was developed in the Netherlands by AgXeed, and has been described as a game-changer by SoilEssentials manager, Gregor Welsh.

Generator

He said: “The AgBot can operate implements such as cultivators and drills just like a conventional tractor thanks to its front and rear linkage and trusted Deutz diesel engine. The engine is connected to a generator to provide extremely efficient electric power to the drive train and PTO.

“The game changer is that there is no need for anyone to sit in an operator’s seat; a major bonus in this time of labour shortages.”

The company’s hardware director, Graham Ralston added: “SoilEssentials has always strived to offer innovative products and services to our customers, from Trimble guidance systems to our own KORE software, soil sampling services and EssentialsNetRTK.

“I am delighted we now have an autonomous tractor offering too.”

Interested farmers will  be invited to register to attend  demonstration days  to see the AgBot in action.

