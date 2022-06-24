Royal Highland Show: Balthayock breeder Major Walter wins Sir William Young award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farming

Royal Highland Show: Balthayock breeder Major Walter wins Sir William Young award

By Nancy Nicolson
June 24 2022, 10.37am
CONTRIBUTION: Major Walter has been involved in the Charolais breed for more than half a century.

Perthshire Charolais breeding legend, Major David Walter of Balthayock Farms has been honoured as the recipient of this year’s prestigious Sir William Young Award for his exceptional contribution to cattle breeding.

The award recognises outstanding livestock breeding and commemorates the service to Scottish agriculture by the late Sir William Young.

Major Walter first ventured into the breed in the late 1960s then served on the Charolais council, becoming chairman in 1984 and president 10 years later.

Speaking after the announcement, Major Walter said he was humbled to receive the award.

Charolais breeder Andrew Hornell congratulates Major Walter on his award.

“The Charolais adventure has been a wonderful experience and I have met some fantastic people over the years through the Charolais family. This award really is quite something!”

Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland chairman, Bill Gray said: “For more than half a century, the name of Major Walter of the Balthayock Herd has been synonymous with pedigree Charolais cattle.

“He has contributed so much to the breed and sector at large over his years of hard work, so it’s only right that he be acknowledged in this way.”

Balthayock livestock have topped the Stirling bull sales again and again, and one of his crowning achievements came in 2018 when he sold nine bulls averaging over £15,000 each.

He has also been a great supporter of agricultural shows, winning many championships throughout the country and showing at the Royal Highland Show since 1972, when he presented the Balthayock Trophy.

To mark his 50th year in the breed in 2019 his stock stormed to first place in the individual interbreed beef title at the Royal Highland Show.

He has been a great supporter of the next farming generation, holding many stock judging events, farm tours and welcoming international delegates from all over the world.

Major Walter continues to champion youth development, and is hosting the National Charolais youth finals this year. He is also donating an embryo egg from one of his top cows as a prize.

