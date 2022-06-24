Royal Highland Show: Supreme Clydesdale title heads for Fife with Cawdor Cup winner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the heavy horse rings, the supreme Clydesdale was the female champion, eight-year-old Collessie Jennifer, shown by Ronnie Black, Collessie, Fife.

Sired by Redcastle Brelee Majestic and out of Ormiston Mains Amber, Jennifer has been unshown since standing champion at the National Stallion Show as a two-year-old and winning the Cawdor Cup.

The reserve Clydesdale supreme was James Tennant, with Singlie Gav, a six-year-old gelding, which will be contesting the single farm cart driving class later in the week.

The Shetland pony championship sash was awarded to HP Sleigh and Son, Turriff for Wells Legend, their home-bred 12-year-old stallion. He is by the Royal Highland Show champion, Wells Extra Special, and was previously reserve supreme at the Royal Northern Spring Show and champion at the Great Yorkshire.

This marked the stud’s sixth Shetland pony championship since 2009.

In reserve place was the Eynhallow Stud in Perthshire, with Eynhallow Dutch Corrie, a three-year-old home-bred filly by Eynhallow Dutch Prince and out of Eynhallow Belle.

The Shetland miniature champion was Lynda Cochrane’s six-year-old stallion, Ardanbeag Hamish.

Lifting the overall Highland pony championship was the young stallion, Fandango Na Dailach, owned by Aylwin Pillain from Angus.

The six-year-old stallion was bred by Alywin’s mother, former Highland Pony Society president Marguerite Osborne.

Standing reserve supreme was the female champion, Maeve of Millfield, owned and bred by father and daughter, Willie and Jennifer Allan.