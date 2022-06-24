Scone Palace hosts Scottish Game Fair and promises ‘a year to remember’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scone Palace is once again the stunning backdrop for the Scottish Game Fair.

The hugely popular event will offer an exciting range of food, drink, country sports, competitions, main ring events and “have a go” activities running over three fun-filled days.

The event takes place on July 1 to 3, and Viscount Stormont, whose family own Scone Palace, says it’s going to be a year to remember.

He said: “The palace is delighted to welcome the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) for the 33rd Scottish Game Fair.

“The 2021 event was a triumph in the face of adversity, made even more enjoyable following the hiatus in 2020.

“The organisers have worked tirelessly to ensure this year’s event, back in its usual July slot, will be the best yet, offering all your favourite displays and experiences alongside new attractions.”

Viscount Stormont said he’s “particularly pleased” that the GWCT is running ‘Listening to the Land’, a special event in celebration of Visit Scotland’s Year of Stories.

This campaign promotes a diverse range of authors, scientists and well-known speakers presenting stories of Scotland’s natural heritage past, present, and future.

Themes

Over the three days of the fair, the GWCT will be exploring themes covering art, adventure, food, farming, folklore, conservation, climate change and culture.

“A rich heritage of art and creativity is woven into the fabric of Scottish life, and we recognise the importance of storytelling in preserving the traditions of this land,” said Viscount Stormont.

“We hope everyone enjoys the GWCT Scottish Game Fair and everything it has to offer; we don’t know of any other event which simultaneously celebrates, promotes, and supports the Scottish countryside quite like it.”

*For tickets and information see scottishfair.com