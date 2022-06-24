Scone Palace hosts Scottish Game Fair and promises ‘a year to remember’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Scone Palace hosts Scottish Game Fair and promises ‘a year to remember’

By Gayle Ritchie
June 24 2022, 11.15am
The Scottish Game Fair in 2021. Picture: Kenny Smith.
Scone Palace is once again the stunning backdrop for the Scottish Game Fair.

The hugely popular event will offer an exciting range of food, drink, country sports, competitions, main ring events and “have a go” activities running over three fun-filled days.

The event takes place on July 1 to 3, and Viscount Stormont, whose family own Scone Palace, says it’s going to be a year to remember.

Welcome

He said: “The palace is delighted to welcome the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) for the 33rd Scottish Game Fair.

“The 2021 event was a triumph in the face of adversity, made even more enjoyable following the hiatus in 2020.

“The organisers have worked tirelessly to ensure this year’s event, back in its usual July slot, will be the best yet, offering all your favourite displays and experiences alongside new attractions.”

Scone Palace reopening
William, Viscount Stormont.

Viscount Stormont said he’s “particularly pleased” that the GWCT is running ‘Listening to the Land’, a special event in celebration of Visit Scotland’s Year of Stories.

This campaign promotes a diverse range of authors, scientists and well-known speakers presenting stories of Scotland’s natural heritage past, present, and future.

Scone Palace is hosting the Scottish Game Fair once again.

Themes

Over the three days of the fair, the GWCT will be exploring themes covering art, adventure, food, farming, folklore, conservation, climate change and culture.

“A rich heritage of art and creativity is woven into the fabric of Scottish life, and we recognise the importance of storytelling in preserving the traditions of this land,” said Viscount Stormont.

“We hope everyone enjoys the GWCT Scottish Game Fair and everything it has to offer; we don’t know of any other event which simultaneously celebrates, promotes, and supports the Scottish countryside quite like it.”

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn’s new riverside restaurant will showcase the best of Scotland’s larder with bespoke breakfast and lunch menus.

*For tickets and information see scottishfair.com

 

