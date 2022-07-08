Mixed Aberdeenshire farm for sale for offers over £3.92m

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mixed arable and livestock farm in Aberdeenshire has been launched to the market for offers over £3.92 million.

Pitgersie Farm, located near Newburgh to the north of Aberdeen, is being marketed as a whole or in three lots.

Selling agent Savills describes the 600-acre farm as an “attractive low-lying former dairy unit, which is now run as a mixed stock and arable enterprise”.

The agency said the farm’s current owners switched over from dairying to a mixed enterprise following the closure of Muller’s north-east processing plant in 2019.

It said the steading is well-equipped for housing and wintering cattle, with past and present livestock systems providing a valuable source of manure which has resulted in the farm’s soils being rich in organic matter.

More recently the farm’s cattle have been summered away to allow the full area of arable ground to be used, with a cropping rotation comprising winter and spring barley, winter wheat, and oilseed rape.

The first lot at Pitgersie Farm – available for offers over £2.2m – comprises 304 acres of land, a range of modern farm buildings, a four-bedroom farmhouse, a three-bedroom detached bungalow, and two further cottages with a consented house site.

The second lot, which comprises 258 acres of arable land at Cothill, has a price tag of offers over £1.5m.

The third lot is a 39-acre arable field at Foveran, which is for sale for offers over £220,000.

Savills said the land across all three holdings is predominantly classified as Class 3(1) and 3(2).

“Pitgersie is a very attractive unit comprising good house, good buildings and good well drained land in good heart and is a classic family farming unit which one would be proud to own,” said Luke French from Savills.

“The structure of the sale (or lotting) offers a variety of ways to purchase a stake in Pitgersie, or of course a single buyer may wish to commit to this versatile and high quality farm as a whole.

“The farm is particularly well located and thereby putting it within reach of many progressive farmers in the north-east.”