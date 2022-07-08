Mixed Aberdeenshire farm for sale for offers over £3.92m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Mixed Aberdeenshire farm for sale for offers over £3.92m

By Gemma Mackie
July 8 2022, 5.00pm
Pitgersie Farm in Aberdeenshire is for sale as a whole or in three lots.
Pitgersie Farm in Aberdeenshire is for sale as a whole or in three lots.

A mixed arable and livestock farm in Aberdeenshire has been launched to the market for offers over £3.92 million.

Pitgersie Farm, located near Newburgh to the north of Aberdeen, is being marketed as a whole or in three lots.

Selling agent Savills describes the 600-acre farm as an “attractive low-lying former dairy unit, which is now run as a mixed stock and arable enterprise”.

The agency said the farm’s current owners switched over from dairying to a mixed enterprise following the closure of Muller’s north-east processing plant in 2019.

It said the steading is well-equipped for housing and wintering cattle, with past and present livestock systems providing a valuable source of manure which has resulted in the farm’s soils being rich in organic matter.

Pitgersie is now run as a mixed arable and stock enterprise.

More recently the farm’s cattle have been summered away to allow the full area of arable ground to be used, with a cropping rotation comprising winter and spring barley, winter wheat, and oilseed rape.

The first lot at Pitgersie Farm – available for offers over £2.2m – comprises 304 acres of land, a range of modern farm buildings, a four-bedroom farmhouse, a three-bedroom detached bungalow, and two further cottages with a consented house site.

The second lot, which comprises 258 acres of arable land at Cothill, has a price tag of offers over £1.5m.

The third lot is a 39-acre arable field at Foveran, which is for sale for offers over £220,000.

The farm includes a range of modern buildings.

Savills said the land across all three holdings is predominantly classified as Class 3(1) and 3(2).

“Pitgersie is a very attractive unit comprising good house, good buildings and good well drained land in good heart and is a classic family farming unit which one would be proud to own,” said Luke French from Savills.

“The structure of the sale (or lotting) offers a variety of ways to purchase a stake in Pitgersie, or of course a single buyer may wish to commit to this versatile and high quality farm as a whole.

“The farm is particularly well located and thereby putting it within reach of many progressive farmers in the north-east.”

 

Aberdeenshire farm and grain processing facility put up for sale

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]