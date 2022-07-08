Arbroath could be without key men for Premier Sports Cup opener at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath could be without key men for Premier Sports Cup opener at St Mirren

By Scott Lorimer
July 8 2022, 5.00pm
Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell
Arbroath could be without a number of key players for their Premier Sports Cup clash with St Mirren this weekend.

The Lichties travel to Paisley on Saturday to kick off the 2022/23 season as they look to pick up where they left off after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premiership last season.

The Angus side will have to leave it late, though, to assess the fitness of some squad members for the Buddies clash.

Injury worries

Luke Donnelly and Michael McKenna are doubts for the League Cup opener.

Donnelly is said to be struggling with a niggle while last season’s Championship Player of the Year McKenna, who missed the previous two weeks due to a family holiday may not feature.

Dylan Paterson, meanwhile, is unavailable this weekend.

“We’ve got a massive game against St Mirren on Saturday,” Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell told Courier Sport.

Dylan Paterson.
Dylan Paterson will be unavailable for the St Mirren game.

“We’ve got a few injuries. We’re a bit limited in our pool but we’ll make a good account of ourselves. We still have a good team.”

One player who will form part of the matchday squad is new boy Daniel Fosu.

The 23-year-old will be a welcome addition to the team after he was announced on a short-term deal on Thursday.

Light squad

The Lichties still have another few players training with them but will be unable to feature as trialists due to cup eligibility rules.

That will leave the side without a full substitutes’ bench

Clubs are permitted to make five subs from nine, taking the number of players available in a match day squad to 20.

However, Arbroath have 18 just players registered, one more than they did this time last year.

Arbroath talisman Michael McKenna.
Campbell believes the weekend clash will be a test for his side.

“That’s always a problem that this cup throws up,” he said.

“They are all good teams we have in this group section but we’re looking forward to kicking it off against St Mirren.

“We’re probably not as match fit as we would have liked but that will come through the month of July.

“The friendlies have been good but in a lot of ways we could have had more. We have been limited as that would have taken away training sessions.

“We’re using these games as a barometer.”

