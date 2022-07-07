Arbroath sign attacker Fosu after sublime goal in Montrose friendly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have made their fourth signing of the summer in Daniel Fosu.

The attacking midfielder has signed a short-term deal until January 2.

Fosu spent last season with Thatcham Town in the Isthmian League South Central Division.

There he scored 12 goals in 33 matches.

Tonight’s Man of the Match Daniel Fosu is presented his award by Chairman @GarboLegend! #FarnboroughFC pic.twitter.com/HWlxtRlBXa — Farnborough FC (@FarnboroughFC) September 18, 2019

Prior to that, the 23-year-old had a spell with Farnbrough.

The attacker was one of three trialists to be fielded by the Lichties in Terry Masson’s testimonial match against Montrose last weekend.

Fosu scored the equaliser in the last moments of the clash with a stunning finish from the edge of the box.

Campbell reaction

Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell was delighted to get his new man.

“He’s got good strength and an eye for the goal.

“He’ll be a good player for us and is a welcome part of our pool.

“He’s got a lot to learn coming up to the Scottish game but his attitude is fabulous.

“We trial a lot of players, so for him to get through the process shows his quality.

“We’re delighted to get him on board and he’ll certainly give us something.”

Fosu will be available for the Lichties’ first competitive clash of the season when they take on St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday.