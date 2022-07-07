Meikleour Arms in Perthshire scoops prestigious AA award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The historic Meikleour Arms in Perthshire has been named one of Britain’s best B&Bs.

The 202-year-old hotel scooped the Guest Accommodation of the Year for Scotland accolade in the prestigious AA Bed and Breakfast Awards.

Winners for 2022 were chosen as a result of their outstanding customer service, culinary merits and excellent hospitality.

Elegant, quirky, luxurious

If you check in to Meikleour Arms, you’ll be treated to “elegant, contemporary bedrooms with super-king-sized beds with luxurious hypoallergenic bedding, impressive bathrooms and quirky French furnishings”, declared the AA.

On the dining front there’s an “attractive” one-AA-Rosette restaurant serving ‘high-quality produce’ and on the drinking front there’s a residents’ sitting room with an “attractive fireplace” that’s “perfect for enjoying the property’s own real ale” or wine from an “extensive list”.

Honour

Claire Mercer Nairne, owner of Meikleour Estate, said: ‘It is such an honour to receive the coveted AA Scotland Guest Accommodation of the Year.

“Everyone at the Meikleour Arms is over the moon and we are so proud of our team who always go the extra mile to make every stay a special one.

“As we are launching some exciting new accommodation, we would like to say a huge thank you to the AA for their invaluable support and advice throughout our journey”.

Historic coaching inn

The Meikleour Arms (previously called the Meikleour Hotel) was built in 1820 as a coaching and posting house, where the Inverness to Edinburgh coaches would stop to change their horses and refresh their passengers.

It was later converted into a lodge used by fishing and shooting guests of the Meikleour Estate, before becoming a hotel, restaurant and bar.

Other winners

Arden Country House in Linlithgow, West Lothian, won this year’s award for AA Breakfast of the Year.

Meanwhile, The Kingsway Guest House in Edinburgh, the Moor of Rannoch Restaurant & Rooms at Rannoch Station in Pitlochry and Hearth at The Old Mill Inn Brodie in Forres in Moray were all singled out for praise.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, said: “Congratulations to the incredible teams at these establishments, who demonstrate the high standards of hospitality to be found in the UK’s B&Bs.”