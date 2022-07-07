Meikleour Arms in Perthshire scoops prestigious AA award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meikleour Arms in Perthshire scoops prestigious AA award

By Gayle Ritchie
July 7 2022, 12.45pm Updated: July 7 2022, 1.10pm
Meikleour Arms in Perthshire.

The historic Meikleour Arms in Perthshire has been named one of Britain’s best B&Bs.

The 202-year-old hotel scooped the Guest Accommodation of the Year for Scotland accolade in the prestigious AA Bed and Breakfast Awards.

Winners for 2022 were chosen as a result of their outstanding customer service, culinary merits and excellent hospitality.

A private dining room.

Elegant, quirky, luxurious

If you check in to Meikleour Arms, you’ll be treated to “elegant, contemporary bedrooms with super-king-sized beds with luxurious hypoallergenic bedding, impressive bathrooms and quirky French furnishings”, declared the AA.

On the dining front there’s an “attractive” one-AA-Rosette restaurant serving ‘high-quality produce’ and on the drinking front there’s a residents’ sitting room with an “attractive fireplace” that’s “perfect for enjoying the property’s own real ale” or wine from an “extensive list”.

The stunning interior.

Honour

Claire Mercer Nairne, owner of Meikleour Estate, said: ‘It is such an honour to receive the coveted AA Scotland Guest Accommodation of the Year.

“Everyone at the Meikleour Arms is over the moon and we are so proud of our team who always go the extra mile to make every stay a special one.

“As we are launching some exciting new accommodation, we would like to say a huge thank you to the AA for their invaluable support and advice throughout our journey”.

Claire Mercer-Nairne.

Historic coaching inn

The Meikleour Arms (previously called the Meikleour Hotel) was built in 1820 as a coaching and posting house, where the Inverness to Edinburgh coaches would stop to change their horses and refresh their passengers.

It was later converted into a lodge used by fishing and shooting guests of the Meikleour Estate, before becoming a hotel, restaurant and bar.

Inside Meikleour Arms.

Other winners

Arden Country House in Linlithgow, West Lothian, won this year’s award for AA Breakfast of the Year.

Meanwhile, The Kingsway Guest House in Edinburgh, the Moor of Rannoch Restaurant & Rooms at Rannoch Station in Pitlochry and Hearth at The Old Mill Inn Brodie in Forres in Moray were all singled out for praise.

Everyone at the Meikleour Arms is over the moon."

CLAIRE MERCER-NAIRNE

CLAIRE MERCER-NAIRNE

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, said: “Congratulations to the incredible teams at these establishments, who demonstrate the high standards of hospitality to be found in the UK’s B&Bs.”

