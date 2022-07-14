Latest industry developments on show at Fruit for the Future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Latest industry developments on show at Fruit for the Future

By Gemma Mackie
July 14 2022, 5.00pm
Dr Susan McCallum is one of the speakers at the event.

An innovative blueberry breeding project and how to control weeds without using chemicals are among the topics up for discussion at Fruit for the Future next week.

The leading soft fruit industry event – organised by the James Hutton Institute (JHI) and the Scottish Society for Crop Research (SSCR) – will take place on Thursday July 21 at the JHI’s Dundee site at Invergowrie.

The free event will give fruit growers an insight into the JHI’s fruit breeding programmes, as well as a range of other industry projects.

Dr Susan McCallum, a blueberry researcher at JHI, is among the speakers lined up for the event.

She will discuss the BreedingValue project, which aims to address some of the global challenges currently facing blueberry breeding programmes.

“Consumer’s tastes are changing and production costs are increasing so growers need varieties that are productive, have low picking and management costs, good pest and disease tolerance and require reduced inputs,” said Dr McCallum, speaking ahead of the event.

“The BreedingValue project aims to develop a greater understanding of plant performance and how these are influenced by genetics and environment which can not only help develop the type of berries consumers want but also promote a more sustainable industry by reducing pesticide use, target water use efficiency and also waste reduction.”

The event is free to attend.

Visitors to the event will also be given a tour of the JHI’s raspberry demonstration tunnel, as well as an update on the redcurrant and mixed ribes breeding programme, which aims to produce berries with improved visual appearance, higher yields and sweeter and more retail-friendly flavours.

Growers are also being encouraged to bring a 200g sample of fruit for JHI staff to test for the presence of Spotted Wing Drosophila, with results sent to delegates after the event.

The JHI’s Andrew Christie will provide an overview of the institute’s non-chemical weed control work.

SSCR honorary secretary, Dr Joanne Russell, encouraged growers to attend the event and said: “We are proud to support Fruit for the Future as the event provides an exceptional platform to ensure that soft fruit researchers and industry are fully aligned.”

The event is free to attend however delegates are asked to pre-register their attendance online at bit.ly/HuttonFFF22.

