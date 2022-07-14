GIG GUIDE: The stars come out for Rewind and Doune The Rabbit Hole

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The countdown’s on to Courier Country’s pop party of the year – next weekend’s Rewind Scotland.

Making its return to Scone Palace for its first outing since 2019, the ’80s-themed festival has become something of an institution since its Perthshire launch in 2011.

This month’s line-up boasts its usual glittering array of vintage hit-makers.

It all kicks off next Friday night with a set from ex-Specials legend Neville Staple to welcome campers at the picturesque site’s Pink Flamingo Club.

Former Visage and Skids drummer Rusty Egan is on DJ duties.

Stars on the big stage

Rewind’s big stage opens on July 23 and boasts a stellar roster headed up by Frankie Goes To Hollywood frontman Holly Johnson.

There’s also R’n’B chart-topper Billy Ocean, Buggles founder Trevor Horn and his band, Fine Young Cannibals star Roland Gift, synth-popsters Heaven 17, homegrown favourites Hue And Cry and Altered Images, the ever-popular Nik Kershaw and The Christians.

Sunday line-up

The Sunday line-up is possibly even better, with highlights including turns from ex-Stranglers frontman Hugh Cornwell, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, US soul trio Shalamar, big-voiced Heather Small, the evergreen Bananarama – see what I did there – and Sinful veteran Pete Wylie, aka The Mighty Wah!

Then there’s a headline set from Wet Wet Wet, plus Blow Monkeys, T’Pau, Limahl, Owen Paul and Chesney Hawkes.

Ahead of Rewind, the Doune The Rabbit Hole event started in West Perthshire last night and continues until Sunday.

Legendary Patti Smith

Among those playing at Port of Menteith are Amy MacDonald, Yard Act, The Rezillos, Belle And Sebastian, Orbital, 10cc, Buzzcocks, Teenage Fanclub and legendary punk poet Patti Smith.

The Because The Night singer is making her first appearance in Scotland since last November’s COP26 climate action concert in Glasgow, where she invited Fife troubadour King Creosote on stage to duet on his song Pauper’s Dough.

Smith told Radio Scotland this week that despite regularly listening to such “very old-fashioned” musical choices as Jimi Hendrix and My Bloody Valentine, she was keen to make a few discoveries at DTRH.

“One thing I like about this festival (is) there’s going to be all kinds of Scottish acts and I’m going to be hearing them for the first time, checking them out – and I like to think that I’m playing alongside with them,” she said.

Some things don’t change

The New Jersey-raised songsmith was asked how the prospect of travelling to Scotland to play a festival compared to her early days turning out in such legendary underground venues as New York’s CBGB almost 50 years ago.

“We use similar equipment as we did in the ’70s, I have the same approach,” replied Smith.

“I’m a hands-on performer, to me it’s all about communication, making mistakes – it’s taking risks, it’s having a bit of mutual glory. We don’t have any big technology or videos or anything, we just have ourselves.

“But I will give everything I have to the people, and in receiving what they have to give hopefully make a great night.

“I have the same exact motivation as I did as a young girl and I’m 75, and when I’m on stage I don’t feel any age at all.

“I just feel like we’re all there together in that moment.”

Meanwhile, in Dundee…

Separately, the Dundee scene can boast a few choice gigs in the coming days.

Perhaps the highlight is Beat Generator’s visit from both Specials and Fun Boy Three legend Terry Hall and ex-Big Audio Dynamite stalwart Don Letts, who’ll be performing DJ sets tonight.

Elsewhere tonight, punk rock outfits Get It Together, The Overbites, David Delinquent with The IOUs and Paper Rifles are all playing at a live session being staged at Conroy’s Basement in aid of Make-That-A-Take Records.

The Meadowside venue also has metal noiseniks Volcano X and Tyrannus tomorrow along with anarcho-trash blues exponent Thee Rag N Bone Man, with firebrands Axe Rash, Shooting Daggers and Bed Of Wasps – as previewed here last week – lined up for Tuesday.

Looking slightly further ahead, there’s a bit of a potential clash with Rewind next Saturday (July 23) when ’80s blue-eyed soulsters Simply Red hit Slessor Gardens.

Mick Hucknall and his Holding Back The Years muckers are being supported by R’n’B songstress Mica Paris.