James McPake hopes to have Dunfermline selection headache to aid Ross County ‘game plan’

By Craig Cairns
July 14 2022, 5.00pm Updated: July 14 2022, 6.10pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
With four first-team No 9s at East End Park, you would think James McPake was already feeling the tension when selecting his starting XI.

He certainly will be now after Nikolay Todorov replaced Lewis McCann on Tuesday night – who had earlier added to the two goals he scored versus East Fife – to net a double.

Despite seven goals without reply so far, McPake still wants his side to be more ruthless.

Youngsters have also played their part from the bench, contributing to the crafting of goals.

For what is still a relatively small squad, there is plenty of competition.

“I hope so,” said McPake when asked if Tuesday night gave him selection headaches going into Saturday’s match in Dingwall.

“We need people pushing each other.”

Tough test

Craig Wighton will also be available for the clash with Ross County after being dropped to the bench with a slight knock.

McPake will now go head-to-head with Malky Mackay, a man he respects for the way he helps younger managers.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

His Ross County side started last season slowly before embarking on a run which saw them make the top six.

“It is going to be a big test, we know that but we want to be testing ourselves against the Premiership opposition,” said McPake.

“We will recover and go up there on Saturday with a game plan to try and get a positive result.

Distance not an issue

Another aspect of Saturday’s match is the long journey to Dingwall, but the manager insists that this will not be used as an excuse.

“They are all used to that now,” said McPake.” It is fine and the way they are looked after as players now is great.

We played on Tuesday night and I don’t think the journey was anything to do with the performance from [Buckie] and they will say that as well.

“[It was] the way we moved the ball, the way we got after them not giving them a minute from the start.

“The journey makes no difference in my opinion.”

Dunfermline supersub Nikolay Todorov says it doesn’t matter who scores goals after ‘disaster’ last season

