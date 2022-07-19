UK farm incomes up 15% in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK farm incomes up 15% in 2021

By Caroline Stocks
July 19 2022, 11.45am
Milk price rises led to an increase in the dairy sector's contribution to TIFF.
Increases in crop and livestock outputs saw UK agriculture’s incomes rise by almost 15% in 2021, according to the latest government figures.

The country’s total income from farming (TIFF) rose by £756 million last year to almost £6 billion – the third highest TIFF in real terms since 2000.

Annual data published by Defra revealed average farm business incomes had increased from £39,000 in 2019/2020 to £46,500 12 months later.

However, incomes vary considerably across the country, with one in six farms failing to achieve a positive income, while 28% saw their net business incomes reach more than £50,000.

While costs for inputs such as animal feed and fertiliser climbed last year, an increase on the industry’s overall production meant many of those costs were outweighed, the report’s authors said.

Following poor planning conditions the previous year, cereal production increased by 23% in 2021, while other crop products saw a 24% increase in production.

Sheep numbers increased in the year.

Sheep and lamb numbers increased by 0.8% to 33m, while pig numbers rose 5.3% to 5.3m – although pigmeat value decreased by £38m.

An increase in milk prices saw the dairy industry’s contribution to TIFF rise by £344m, while beef production saw its value rise by £310m

Not all categories reported similarly strong outputs, however; the volume of fruit produced nationally dropped by 10%, while potato volumes fell by 4.3%, the report added.

Meanwhile the total labour force on commercial holdings fell by 1% to 467,000 – a worrying trend for farmers across the industry who are continuing to report staffing challenges.

The report said the biggest expense recorded in the figures was animal feed, which increased by £978m, and the cost of fertilisers also increased by £387m.

Overall, agriculture’s contribution to the UK economy was £11.2bn in 2021 (0.5% of GDP), an 8.9% increase on 2020 figures.

Looking ahead, the report said higher prices for cereals, meat and milk, coupled with increased yields, would probably increase the value of the industry’s output further in 2021/2022. However this was likely to be offset by higher feed, fertiliser and fuel costs, the report’s authors added.

Scottish farm income increased by 35% before rising input costs hit

