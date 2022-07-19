Dundee team news: Boss Gary Bowyer provides update on Zak Rudden and Jordan McGhee ahead of Queen’s Park clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zak Rudden will once more be missing for Dundee as they travel to Ochilview to face Queen’s Park.

The Spiders are sharing Stenhousemuir’s ground this season as redevelopment continues on their home at Lesser Hampden.

The Premier Sports Cup clash sees two Championship sides with 100% records face off with a place in the knockout stages within reach.

Dundee, though, won’t have any of their injured few returning in time for kick-off.

Rudden has returned to training after illness last week but the game has come too soon for the former Rangers man.

“Zak is back. He suffered a really bad bout of sickness last week but he returned Monday,” manager Gary Bowyer said.

“He needs to rebuild a little because he was wiped out for the week.

“He won’t feature on Tuesday but he’ll certainly feature on Saturday.”

Jordan McGhee?

Also out are long-term injured trio Lee Ashcroft, Cillian Sheridan and Adam Legzdins.

The first two of those, however, have made strong progress in their rehabilitation from hamstring and Achilles injuries respectively.

Lee Ashcroft continues his recovery from injury with runs before the game #thedee pic.twitter.com/t6Qg8UDc3w — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 16, 2022

Jordan McGhee, too, remains out with a troublesome ankle injury keeping him out of action over the past couple of weeks.

“Lee Ashcroft did a session at Stranraer so he is progressing ever so nicely,” Bowyer added.

“Cillian Sheridan joined in with us on Monday so that was good.

“The pair of them are a couple of weeks away still, no timeframe right now, but they are going in the right direction.

“Jordan McGhee still isn’t quite right, we’ll monitor that one.

“He’s got something in his Achilles and ankle area, sometimes these flare up with the hard ground.

“It’s a case of shutting him down and then rebuilding. He’s making good progress.

“The most important thing is having a fit Jordan for as much of the season as we can.”

Familiar face

Meanwhile, Bowyer is looking forward to the challenge of facing a familiar face in new Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle.

Both have managed Blackburn Rovers in the past decade, though they haven’t come face-to-face in the dugout previously.

“I played against Owen a couple of times and he lived not far from Blackburn’s training ground so I saw him around there from time to time,” Bowyer added.

“It’ll be good to see a familiar face on the touchline but obviously both are going out to win the game.

“Queen’s Park have just been promoted so there will be a feelgood factor around their place.

“It will be a tough challenge for us.

“I’ll learn more about our players and our squad after tomorrow night’s game.

“For me, these opening games have been all about learning.”