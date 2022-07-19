Dundee team news: Boss Gary Bowyer provides update on Zak Rudden and Jordan McGhee ahead of Queen’s Park clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee team news: Boss Gary Bowyer provides update on Zak Rudden and Jordan McGhee ahead of Queen’s Park clash

By George Cran
July 19 2022, 12.00pm Updated: July 19 2022, 12.25pm
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
Zak Rudden will once more be missing for Dundee as they travel to Ochilview to face Queen’s Park.

The Spiders are sharing Stenhousemuir’s ground this season as redevelopment continues on their home at Lesser Hampden.

The Premier Sports Cup clash sees two Championship sides with 100% records face off with a place in the knockout stages within reach.

Dundee, though, won’t have any of their injured few returning in time for kick-off.

Rudden has returned to training after illness last week but the game has come too soon for the former Rangers man.

“Zak is back. He suffered a really bad bout of sickness last week but he returned Monday,” manager Gary Bowyer said.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
“He needs to rebuild a little because he was wiped out for the week.

“He won’t feature on Tuesday but he’ll certainly feature on Saturday.”

Jordan McGhee?

Also out are long-term injured trio Lee Ashcroft, Cillian Sheridan and Adam Legzdins.

The first two of those, however, have made strong progress in their rehabilitation from hamstring and Achilles injuries respectively.

Jordan McGhee, too, remains out with a troublesome ankle injury keeping him out of action over the past couple of weeks.

“Lee Ashcroft did a session at Stranraer so he is progressing ever so nicely,” Bowyer added.

“Cillian Sheridan joined in with us on Monday so that was good.

“The pair of them are a couple of weeks away still, no timeframe right now, but they are going in the right direction.

Dundee FC's Jordan McGhee
“Jordan McGhee still isn’t quite right, we’ll monitor that one.

“He’s got something in his Achilles and ankle area, sometimes these flare up with the hard ground.

“It’s a case of shutting him down and then rebuilding. He’s making good progress.

“The most important thing is having a fit Jordan for as much of the season as we can.”

Familiar face

Meanwhile, Bowyer is looking forward to the challenge of facing a familiar face in new Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle.

Both have managed Blackburn Rovers in the past decade, though they haven’t come face-to-face in the dugout previously.

Owen Coyle is set to be the new Queen's Park manager.
“I played against Owen a couple of times and he lived not far from Blackburn’s training ground so I saw him around there from time to time,” Bowyer added.

“It’ll be good to see a familiar face on the touchline but obviously both are going out to win the game.

“Queen’s Park have just been promoted so there will be a feelgood factor around their place.

“It will be a tough challenge for us.

“I’ll learn more about our players and our squad after tomorrow night’s game.

“For me, these opening games have been all about learning.”

