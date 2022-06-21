Dundee’s storming box-to-box midfielder or Mr Dependable in defence – what will Gary Bowyer do with Jordan McGhee this season?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week new Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is getting a first look at the playing squad he’s got to work with in the coming season.

Players will come in undoubtedly but others may well leave.

It will take a bit of time for Bowyer to properly assess which players will fit his plans best.

The majority of this squad, though, has already proved it knows how to win promotion from the Championship.

A pivotal part of that play-off winning team was Jordan McGhee.

In all his time at the club, the former Hearts youngster has been Mr Dependable, slotting in across the entire defence or into midfield.

Versatility is an asset in a playing squad but where might McGhee be utilised this season?

Unbeatable

In Dundee’s last promotion season, switching McGhee from his usual defensive spot to a box-to-box midfielder proved a masterstroke.

In fact, with the defender utilised in an attacking role, Dundee were unbeaten throughout the Championship run-in – a 12-match streak.

He was first moved there by then-boss James McPake on December 12 in a 2-2 draw at Inverness.

McGhee was returning from injury and the move surprised everybody. But it paid off with McGhee’s strong running bringing a late equaliser.

An understanding with midfield pal Charlie Adam developed – Adam playing the passes for McGhee’s running.

More goals would come, a cracking header against his old side Hearts at Dens Park before a crucial double in the play-offs at Raith.

And then another against Kilmarnock in the home leg of the final.

Premiership

Despite that impressive midfield form, McGhee began the following season in central defence.

And he would end up playing most of the campaign there.

After the 2-2 opening day draw with St Mirren, he moved back into midfield only for Celtic to hit the Dark Blues for six.

Suspension for Jordan Marshall then saw McGhee play left-back in the next two league matches before he returned to the middle of the park.

However, Dundee’s form would fall off a cliff, not just for wins, but goals as the Dark Blues went five straight games without scoring.

As a midfielder, he played his part in the first league win of the season, beating Aberdeen 2-1 at Dens and grabbing an assist for Luke McCowan’s winner.

But as the season wore on, a serious injury to Lee Ashcroft left Dundee short of options at centre-back.

McGhee, as ever, was happy to step in and help the team.

He would play 41 times in all competitions last term, sometimes with the armband, but mainly as a centre-back.

That’s a position he can play but a lack of aerial dominance let him down at times in the top flight.

Competition

So, if Bowyer wants McGhee back in his midfield, how does he get him in there?

Adam may have departed but there is still the experience of Paul McGowan and the youthful potential of Max Anderson and Josh Mulligan.

Then there’s Shaun Byrne who has been a key man at the base of the midfield since signing three years ago.

And Jay Chapman, too, who we really haven’t seen much of at all in a Dundee shirt.

It’s a crowded part of the squad and whether Bowyer sees him as a midfield option remains to be seen.

Where else?

Dundee are short of full-backs.

They have two very good first-choice options in Cammy Kerr and Jordan Marshall but any cover left at the end of last season.

Christie Elliott and Declan McDaid were released after relegation, meaning that’s an area the Dark Blues will be looking to bolster.

McGhee certainly brings a useful option as cover if needed but pushing either of those two out of a starting berth when fit is a tall ask.

As always, a utility player brings many options for a manager but also a quandary – where do you use him to get the best out of the player and to improve the team?

For the player there will be some doubt, too – will Jordan McGhee’s time as a box-to-box midfielder be over or will he get another chance to take the Championship by storm?