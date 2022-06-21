Dundee’s storming box-to-box midfielder or Mr Dependable in defence – what will Gary Bowyer do with Jordan McGhee this season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s storming box-to-box midfielder or Mr Dependable in defence – what will Gary Bowyer do with Jordan McGhee this season?

By George Cran
June 21 2022, 5.09pm
Jordan McGhee celebrates scoring against Raith Rovers as Dundee headed for promotion in 2021.
Jordan McGhee celebrates scoring against Raith Rovers as Dundee headed for promotion in 2021.

This week new Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is getting a first look at the playing squad he’s got to work with in the coming season.

Players will come in undoubtedly but others may well leave.

It will take a bit of time for Bowyer to properly assess which players will fit his plans best.

The majority of this squad, though, has already proved it knows how to win promotion from the Championship.

A pivotal part of that play-off winning team was Jordan McGhee.

In all his time at the club, the former Hearts youngster has been Mr Dependable, slotting in across the entire defence or into midfield.

Versatility is an asset in a playing squad but where might McGhee be utilised this season?

Unbeatable

In Dundee’s last promotion season, switching McGhee from his usual defensive spot to a box-to-box midfielder proved a masterstroke.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

In fact, with the defender utilised in an attacking role, Dundee were unbeaten throughout the Championship run-in – a 12-match streak.

He was first moved there by then-boss James McPake on December 12 in a 2-2 draw at Inverness.

McGhee was returning from injury and the move surprised everybody. But it paid off with McGhee’s strong running bringing a late equaliser.

An understanding with midfield pal Charlie Adam developed – Adam playing the passes for McGhee’s running.

More goals would come, a cracking header against his old side Hearts at Dens Park before a crucial double in the play-offs at Raith.

And then another against Kilmarnock in the home leg of the final.

Premiership

Despite that impressive midfield form, McGhee began the following season in central defence.

And he would end up playing most of the campaign there.

After the 2-2 opening day draw with St Mirren, he moved back into midfield only for Celtic to hit the Dark Blues for six.

Dundee FC's Jordan McGhee
Jordan McGhee in action at Tynecastle.

Suspension for Jordan Marshall then saw McGhee play left-back in the next two league matches before he returned to the middle of the park.

However, Dundee’s form would fall off a cliff, not just for wins, but goals as the Dark Blues went five straight games without scoring.

As a midfielder, he played his part in the first league win of the season, beating Aberdeen 2-1 at Dens and grabbing an assist for Luke McCowan’s winner.

But as the season wore on, a serious injury to Lee Ashcroft left Dundee short of options at centre-back.

Lee Ashcroft’s injury saw McGhee deputise at the back.

McGhee, as ever, was happy to step in and help the team.

He would play 41 times in all competitions last term, sometimes with the armband, but mainly as a centre-back.

That’s a position he can play but a lack of aerial dominance let him down at times in the top flight.

Competition

So, if Bowyer wants McGhee back in his midfield, how does he get him in there?

Adam may have departed but there is still the experience of Paul McGowan and the youthful potential of Max Anderson and Josh Mulligan.

Josh Mulligan celebrates his first league goal for Dundee.

Then there’s Shaun Byrne who has been a key man at the base of the midfield since signing three years ago.

And Jay Chapman, too, who we really haven’t seen much of at all in a Dundee shirt.

It’s a crowded part of the squad and whether Bowyer sees him as a midfield option remains to be seen.

Where else?

Dundee are short of full-backs.

They have two very good first-choice options in Cammy Kerr and Jordan Marshall but any cover left at the end of last season.

Christie Elliott and Declan McDaid were released after relegation, meaning that’s an area the Dark Blues will be looking to bolster.

Christie Elliott left Dundee in the summer.

McGhee certainly brings a useful option as cover if needed but pushing either of those two out of a starting berth when fit is a tall ask.

As always, a utility player brings many options for a manager but also a quandary – where do you use him to get the best out of the player and to improve the team?

For the player there will be some doubt, too – will Jordan McGhee’s time as a box-to-box midfielder be over or will he get another chance to take the Championship by storm?

Charlie Adam opens up on tough love from ‘mentor’ dad as he makes surprise Dundee signing admission

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]