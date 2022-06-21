Man pulls huge pile of bikes and scooters from Fife burn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man pulls huge pile of bikes and scooters from Fife burn

By Neil Henderson
June 21 2022, 5.19pm Updated: June 21 2022, 6.06pm
Andrew Dunlop and the pile of discarded bikes and scooters pulled from the burn.
A man has told how he pulled more than a dozen bikes and scooters from a Fife burn in the space of just 15 minutes.

Ten bicycles and four scooters were retrieved from the Meddies burn near the entrance of Lochore Meadows Country Park – Fife’s most visited outdoor attraction.

Andrew Dunlop, who volunteers his time to help clean up the environment, initially waded into the water after a friend told him one bike was visible.

Andrew during a previous clean-up job.

But within minutes of pulling out the first metal frame, Andrew was retrieving one after another – and says he began to wonder if it would ever stop.

“It’s was incredible, they just kept on coming,” he told The Courier.

“I was pulling one bike over to the bank and it suddenly hooked on to another, so I went back into the water and there were more and more. I couldn’t believe it.

Second-biggest ‘fishing’ haul to date

“It’s my second-biggest haul to date and the most pulled from such a small area.”

The 27-year-old from Cardenden set up his Clean Up Fife volunteer group 18 months ago.

He uses his skills as a keen magnet angler – which involves ‘fishing’ rivers and waterways with rope and a strong magnet – to help clean up areas that have been used as dumping grounds.

What started off at 1 bike ended up with 10 bikes and 2/4 scooters and that out the meedies burn at the entrance before the tunnel. Only took me 10/15 mins to haul it out aswell

Posted by Clean up Fife on Thursday, 16 June 2022

Andrew now has hundreds of followers his Clean Up Fife Facebook page, where he posts regular updates about his successes.

In September 2021, he hauled 85 tyres out of the River Ore in just two days after Cardenden was hit by flooding.

His work to improve the Fife countryside has also earned him many plaudits and recognition, including an Unsung Hero award from Kingdom FM.

However, his clean-up exploits can also be a risky business.

Unexploded bomb pulled from water in Edinburgh

Only a few weeks ago, while angling in Edinburgh’s Fountain Park, Andrew’s magnet brought to the surface a live Second World War grenade.

He said: “I must admit that was a shock, especially as I had to alert the police – who in turn sent out the bomb squad.

“They X-rayed the grenade and found it was still live so could quite easily have exploded.”

Less of a risk, but just as intriguing, was another of Andrew’s finds – which harks back to Fife’s rich mining heritage.

Andrew regularly wades through waterways during his clear-ups.

He added: “I pulled up a miner’s lamp charger from water near Cardenden a while back.

“Apparently it was a very early version that had been discarded.

“That’s now been cleaned up by mining enthusiasts and was donated to the museum at West Wemyss.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

