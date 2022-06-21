Tayside and Fife train stations deserted on first day of national rail strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment

Tayside and Fife train stations deserted on first day of national rail strikes

By Peter John Meiklem
June 21 2022, 4.22pm
A deserted Inverkeithing station during peak commuter time.
A deserted Inverkeithing station during peak commuter time.

Rail stations across Tayside and Fife were near deserted on Tuesday on the first of three UK rail strikes.

A hastily made poster pinned to the window of Dundee’s £38million pound station warned customers of “disruption” as striking RMT members brought the service to a near standstill.

A solo ScotRail ticketing officer staffed the front desk.

But there were no services to or from the station during the day with the window note stating “regrettably there is no alternative transport available.

“Passengers are advised to make their own alternative arrangements.”

RMT members, including signal and maintenance workers, are striking over pay, job cuts and conditions.

Inverkeithing rail sites eerily quiet

Passengers had almost completely abandoned the normally busy commuter station in Inverkeithing.

The ticket office was still open, but the platforms were empty.

Electronic signs conveyed the message there would be no services on this route during Tuesday and the two remaining days of strike action.

They are Thursday, June 23, and Saturday, June 25, with further disruption expected across the network around those dates.

The former marking the first day of the Royal Highland Show – the 200th anniversary of the fixture in the annual agricultural calendar.

At the nearby industrial estate in Inverkeithing, Network Rail’s maintenance delivery unit was shut, with fleet vehicles parked outside.

Traffic Scotland had warned motorists that the roads may be busier than normal but morning commuter traffic did not appear significantly busier than normal.

Anecdotally, many people had chosen not to travel on the strike days if they were able to do so.

Dundee buses busy as rail passengers look elsewhere

Dundee bus station appeared busier than usual. Operators, such as Stagecoach, have reported an upswing in ticket sales in the days leading up to the strikes.

Members of the RMT union held pickets in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen. But local stations remained eerily quiet during the biggest rail strike for 30 years.

Meanwhile, Scottish Government transport minister Jenny Gilruth looked to heap pressure on her UK counterpart Grant Shapps over his handling of the industrial dispute.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth

She has written to the UK Government, urging them to do more to enable a settlement of the dispute.

The transport minister said Network Rail and the relevant train operating companies should “get back round the negotiating table with the RMT.”

“A resolution to this dispute is possible; but you will require to inject the political willing which has, thus far, clearly been lacking.”

The UK Government Department of Transport did not respond before deadline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]