Fife traffic chaos predicted on Highland Show weekend as railway workers strike

Summer rail strikes are likely to cause traffic chaos in Fife as scores of Royal Highland Show visitors are forced to take the car.

The biggest day out in the farming calendar returns to the Ingliston showground on June 23 for the first time in two years – the second day of strike action on the UK’s railways.

It is the 200th anniversary of the showpiece event.

ScotRail has confirmed the action by RMT members at Network Rail will result in a “limited service operating, if at all” on June 21, 23 and 25.

Tens of thousands of people normally attend the show over four days, from Thursday to Sunday.

If they go ahead, the strikes will affect travellers to the show’s traditional business day on Thursday and the more family-focused Saturday.

Passengers were already dealing with a limited temporary rail timetable – the product of a separate industrial dispute with ScotRail drivers.

Bob Howat, 62, is a beef and sheep farmer from Dairsie, between St Andrews and Cupar.

He usually travels to the show by train, sometimes in the company of as many as 10 colleagues.

He is expecting long tailbacks on the roads leading to Edinburgh.

“Over the years we’ve started to use the train more because Ingliston gets very congested around the Highland Show.

“If we revert to going by car, we’re only going to add to that congestion.”

Some may decide Highland Show railway journey is too difficult

“Or some of us may decide not to go,” he continued.

“Which would impinge on the Highland Show. And considering we’ve not had a Highland Show in two years, the rural community are just looking to get there.”

He said the train has become a more popular way of reaching the event in recent years.

“Over the last five years or so the [number of] people using the trains has definitely increased.

⚠️ Network Rail members of the RMT union will be striking on 21, 23 & 25 June: Our services will be affected and we expect the impact to be significant with a limited service operating, if at all. We'll share more info when we have it. https://t.co/75j3IQuBr4 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 8, 2022

“We used to always go by car. But with the train and the trams working, and the buses, that had definitely encouraged more people to go to the show by public transport.

“But if that becomes difficult, people are going to make other arrangements.”

Who is striking and why?

The RMT Union has announced strike action after negotiations with the UK Government over job cuts and pay collapsed.

More than 40,000 Network Rail staff and workers at 13 UK train operators are expected to take part in the action.

Talks between ScotRail and drivers unions continue on Thursday, June 9 as both sides look to resolve a separate dispute over drivers’ pay.

A spokesperson for the Royal Highland Show said organisers had created an integrated public transport plan so “visitors can easily travel to the Royal Highland Show by public transport.”

“Our data shows that rail travel is in the minority with the vast majority travelling by bus or tram.

“However we do understand that some visitors will be affected and hope that this strike action can be avoided.

“As one of the only large-scale venues that has dedicated and ample car parking, we have a contingency in place and are well placed to be able to cope with the impact of a train strike.”