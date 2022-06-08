Fife traffic chaos predicted on Highland Show weekend as railway workers strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife traffic chaos predicted on Highland Show weekend as railway workers strike

By Peter John Meiklem
June 8 2022, 5.00pm Updated: June 8 2022, 5.07pm
Crowds at the Royal Highland Show in 2019.
Crowds at the Royal Highland Show in 2019.

Summer rail strikes are likely to cause traffic chaos in Fife as scores of Royal Highland Show visitors are forced to take the car.

The biggest day out in the farming calendar returns to the Ingliston showground on June 23 for the first time in two years  – the second day of strike action on the UK’s railways.

It is the 200th anniversary of the showpiece event.

ScotRail has confirmed the action by RMT members at Network Rail will result in a “limited service operating, if at all” on June 21, 23 and 25.

Tens of thousands of people normally attend the show over four days, from Thursday to Sunday.

If they go ahead, the strikes will affect travellers to the show’s traditional business day on Thursday and the more family-focused Saturday.

Passengers were already dealing with a limited temporary rail timetable – the product of a separate industrial dispute with ScotRail drivers.

Beef and sheep farmer Bob Howat on the left.
Beef and sheep farmer Bob Howat on the left.

Bob Howat, 62, is a beef and sheep farmer from Dairsie, between St Andrews and Cupar.

He usually travels to the show by train, sometimes in the company of as many as 10 colleagues.

He is expecting long tailbacks on the roads leading to Edinburgh.

“Over the years we’ve started to use the train more because Ingliston gets very congested around the Highland Show.

“If we revert to going by car, we’re only going to add to that congestion.”

Some may decide Highland Show railway journey is too difficult

“Or some of us may decide not to go,” he continued.

“Which would impinge on the Highland Show. And considering we’ve not had a Highland Show in two years, the rural community are just looking to get there.”

He said the train has become a more popular way of reaching the event in recent years.

“Over the last five years or so the [number of] people using the trains has definitely increased.

“We used to always go by car. But with the train and the trams working, and the buses, that had definitely encouraged more people to go to the show by public transport.

“But if that becomes difficult, people are going to make other arrangements.”

Who is striking and why?

The RMT Union has announced strike action after negotiations with the UK Government over job cuts and pay collapsed.

More than 40,000 Network Rail staff and workers at 13 UK train operators are expected to take part in the action.

Talks between ScotRail and drivers unions continue on Thursday, June 9 as both sides look to resolve a separate dispute over drivers’ pay.

A spokesperson for the Royal Highland Show said organisers had created an integrated public transport plan so “visitors can easily travel to the Royal Highland Show by public transport.”

“Our data shows that rail travel is in the minority with the vast majority travelling by bus or tram.

“However we do understand that some visitors will be affected and hope that this strike action can be avoided.

“As one of the only large-scale venues that has dedicated and ample car parking, we have a contingency in place and are well placed to be able to cope with the impact of a train strike.”

Could rail strike bring Tayside and Fife trains to a ‘grinding halt’ this summer?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]