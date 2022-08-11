NZ meat ‘unlikely’ to flood UK shops – AHDB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Farming

NZ meat ‘unlikely’ to flood UK shops – AHDB

By Nancy Nicolson
August 11 2022, 7.00am
TRADE DEAL: Beef from New Zealand to Britain could rise if China decides to ban imports in any political dispute.

UK beef and sheep farmers are “unlikely” to see their markets flooded by New Zealand (NZ) beef and lamb in the wake of the latest UK trade deal, an in-depth analysis of production and trade has concluded.

However, there is a risk, if politics intervene and China bans NZ imports, that NZ would compensate by increasing exports to the UK by 29,000 tonnes (69%) and beef exports by 7,000 tonnes (830%) .

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board’s (AHDB) conclusions follow a “deep dive” into NZ’s agriculture and trading ahead of the implementation of the UK’s latest post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

It follows the deal signed with Australia last year, and both have created widespread fears cheap imports from such big agricultural powerhouses could undercut UK meat and dairy farmers who face much higher costs of production.

David Swales, the levy body’s head of strategic insight, admitted the
evidence showed New Zealand farmers will benefit from this trade deal, while UK farmers will be “negatively impacted”, with only limited opportunities to export product to NZ.

David Swales is AHDB Head of Strategic Insight.

He added that the indications were the impact “should” be modest.

NZ exports 87% of the lamb it produces, but it hasn’t filled it’s current lamb export quota to the UK since 2008 as it has focused on closer, more lucrative markets in China. Lamb exports to China are worth £753 million, exports to the UK are valued at £218m and the United States imports NZ lamb worth £205m.

Around 66% of the NZ’s beef is exported, with produce worth £646m going to China and £610m to the United States.

The AHDB collaborated with Harper Adams University to carry out the economic modelling.

Mr Swales said: “While FTAs create opportunities by lowering barriers to trade, it’s important to remember they don’t immediately create new demand or supply.

Sheep farming in Central Otago, New Zealand.

“While our analysis does highlight that the benefits to New Zealand farmers will far outweigh those for UK farmers, it’s important to remember implementation of FTAs takes time.

“As a result it is unlikely New Zealand red meat, for example, will start to flood UK supermarket shelves.”

While there appear to be few benefits to the UK agricultural industry from the Australia and NZ deals, they are considered to be stepping stones to accession to the Trans-Pacific Agreement (CPTPP) which could open lucrative markets for high quality heritage produce in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

