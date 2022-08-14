‘Flashy’ heifer calf reigns at Aberfeldy Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All sorts of records were broken at the Aberfeldy Show and Highland Games when the event welcomed record crowds and record temperatures to Wade’s Park on Saturday.

This was the first year the show has been held since the land was bought by the Society back in 2020 and the organisers were delighted with the turnout of stock and members of the public, with the entry of 18 Clydesdales and 34 Highland ponies surpassing many other shows in 2022.

Show secretary Morag Kennedy said she was blown away by the attendance on the gate.

“We’re very grateful to all our patrons, sponsors, advertisers and trade stands holders for their continued support and hope they enjoyed the show as much as we did,” she added.

Taking the champion of champions title, as awarded on a points basis by all the judges, was an April-born heifer calf which had stood calf champion at Perth Show the previous week for the Robertson family at Newton of Logierait.

“She’s a great wee heifer with lovely lines, a great top, a good set of plates and is good on her legs – she’s a right flashy heifer,” said the commercial cattle judge, James Nisbet.

Reserve to her was the Blackie champion from Thomas Muirhead, Orchilmore, which was a gimmer by a £6,000 Auldhouseburn.

It’s not just the strong cattle, sheep and heavy horse sections that draw in the crowds as the Highland games, officially opened when the Kintore Pipe Band marched from Aberfeldy Square to Wade’s Park followed by members of the Clan Menzies, provide a great spectacle from all angles of the main ring for the thousands of visitors.

A particular attraction is the carrying of the Menzies Stone, a smooth round stone weighing 115kg that is a test of manhood and only those who could lift and carry the stone were entitled to become one of the chief’s bodyguards.

Carrying the stone the furthest at 164’ 1” this year was Czech heavyweight athlete Vlad Tulacek, with local lad Alexander Marshall in second.

Another highlight is the charity auction of goods from the horticulture tent which was conducted by David Brown, from United Auctions. where a record was surely set when William Jackson, of Derculich Estate, paid £110 to claim back his own prize-winning pair of cauliflowers.

The champions

Highland Pony – In-hand champion, ridden champion and supreme Highland Pony champion – Sally Murray, Lurgan, Aberfeldy, with Lurgan Fern Mhor, a home-bred seven-year-old mare by Turin Hill Kylemore and out of Lurgan Lilias Morven. She’s had a good season, third both in-hand and working hunter at the Breed Show but did better at Perth where she was reserve ridden, in-hand champion and reserve heavy horse.

Reserve in-hand and reserve supreme Highland Pony – Meggernie Estate, Glenlyon, with the 10-year-old Catriona of Meggernie and her filly foal, Blossom of Meggernie. Sired by Noah of Meggernie and out of a previous Aberfeldy champion, Rhiona of Croila, Cate has had a good ridden career being junior champion at Highland class winner at HOYS. Reserve ridden – Jan Moffat Osband, Dunkeld, with her seven-year-old gelding, Glencallan Goldsmith, which was bought just last year, His pedigree features Trowan Miracle on to Glancallan Gold Leaf.

Clydesdale – Jim Greenhill, Tulloes, Forfar, with the yearling filly, Tulloes Jennifer, which was reserve foal at the Winter Fair. Sired by Tulloes Jeronimo, she is out of Tulloes Lady Claire. Reserve – Sandy Aitken, Newton Cottage, Memus, with his two-year-old filly, Doura Allegra, a Glebeview Sir Charles daughter out of Islay Bay Lucy. She has picked up three reserve titles already this year at Fettercairn, Kirriemuir and Angus.

Commercial cattle – John, Margaret and Craig Robertson, Newton of Logierait, Ballinluig, with their April-born heifer calf that was also calf champion at Perth, sired by the Warehams Micky bull that has been a top breeder in the herd, her dam is a Limousin cross by Sarkley Valiant. Reserve – Messrs Robertson with the reserve calf champion, this time an August-born Glenrock Inferno daughter bred from a home-bred Strathbogie Kansas cow.

Blackface – Thomas Muirhead, Orchilmore Livestock, Blair Atholl, with his home-bred gimmer by a £6000 Auldhouseburn out of a ewe that is twin to a £15,000 Orichlmore tup. Reserve – Alan Frame, Dullator, Amulree, with a three-crop ewe that has good form at Aberfeldy – second as a ewe lamb and first as a gimmer which was at the last Aberfeldy Show in 2019. She is by a home-bred son of a £7000 Troloss while her dam is by a home-bred son of a £2000 Elmscleugh.

Prime lamb and cross sheep – Martin and Jane Kennedy, Lurgan, Edradynate, Aberfeldy, with their fat lamb champions, a trio by an Ochtermuthill Beltex ram bought from Jimmy Taylor. Bred from Millenium Bleu mothers, their weighed in at 37kg and won the light section. Reserve – Stuart Fotheringham, Ballinloan, Dunkeld, with a ewe with twin lambs at foot. The ewe is a Texel cross Cheviot while the lambs are by a Texel cross Beltex ram.