Dunfermline Athletic goal hero Nikolay Todorov reveals instruction for wingers so he can ‘give hell’ to defenders

By Craig Cairns
August 14 2022, 6.00pm
Nikolay Todorov gets ahead of Montrose's Kerr Waddell to score. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Nikolay Todorov gets ahead of Montrose's Kerr Waddell to score. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline Athletic goal hero Nikolay Todorov is enjoying that top-of-the-table feeling.

His header with 12 minutes to go in the win over Montrose – his third of the season, all from the bench – sent the Pars clear at the summit of League 1.

His other two came in the Premier Sports Cup versus Buckie Thistle.

This was his fourth appearance this season, all also from the bench.

The Bulgarian is happy to bide his time, keep his head down and do his bit as a sub if that’s what the manager required from him.

Keeping heads down

“I’m just happy that the guys managed to get another clean sheet,” said Todorov.

“We never created as many chances as we did against Edinburgh but you are going to face games like that throughout the season.

“It feels good but we need to keep our heads down, move to the next one and not get too het up about it.”

Todorov celebrates his winning goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Todorov has previous experience of how tough the division can be – and won the title in 2016/17 – with Livingston.

The 25-year-old was sent on during the 72nd minute and had his side ahead within another six, thanks to a cross from fellow substitute Kyle MacDonald.

Big Toddy’s advice to wingers

McPake had some instructions for Todorov as he sent him on to win the game – but the forward also had some for his teammates.

“[The manager] just said go on and put yourself about, go and get yourself a goal,” said Todorov.

“I was delighted with that but I just put the cherry on the top of the cake.

“The guys did a brilliant job for the whole game.

“I always tell my wingers if they get a yard just to put it in the box, I will always be there.

“If I don’t win it I will make it hell for the defenders.

“Kyle came on and put in a great cross, I was just happy to be there on the end of it.”

4 talking points from Dunfermline v Montrose as stingy Pars breakdown stubborn side to go clear at top

