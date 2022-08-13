Dunfermline Athletic v Montrose verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Pars leave it late to go clear at top of League 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline Athletic v Montrose verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Pars leave it late to go clear at top of League 1

By Craig Cairns
August 13 2022, 5.12pm
A sun-drenched East End Park.

Dunfermline Athletic are the only side in League 1 with maximum points after leaving it late to defeat Montrose.

For large spells of the game, wasted chances and Stewart Petrie’s tactics had thwarted the Pars, but a link-up by two second-half subs saved the day.

Kick-off was delayed for 15 minutes to let supporters queueing outside time to take their seats.

Montrose shaded the first half on possession but James McPake’s side had the better chances.

Dunfermline boss James McPake.

The second half was equally as frustrating for Dunfermline but Kyle MacDonald and Nikolay Todorov combined off the bench to score the winner.

Key moments

Dunfermline’s management team has been banging on all season about taking chances – even after 3- and 5-0 wins.

Within a minute of the delayed kick-off in this one, they had another missed opportunity to rue.

Craig Wighton had just the keeper to beat after being fed by Lewis McCann, but Montrose keeper Ross Sinclair saved with his feet.

Montrose inevitably came back into the match and their excellent spell culminated in Rory McAllister’s chance after Breen missed the ball, but the striker shot over.

The Pars took control again just before half-time, with Hamilton coming closest with a free header which flew over the bar.

The home side were almost punished when Kerr Waddell’s header struck the post in the closing stages of the match.

Dunfermline’s star man:

Yet again it was the captain at the heart of the defence who stood out.

In the opening 10 minutes Kyle Benedictus made three interceptions before striding on to start attacks.

Leading from the back: Kyle Benedictus. Photograph: Craig Brown.

As has become expected, he was again solid at the back alongside Rhys Breen.

Montrose star man:

He drifted out of the game and was substituted in the second half but MacKinnon was a constant source of danger during Montrose’s first-half spell.

He set up Blair Lyons for a decent chance after doing well to beat his man on the right and would also drift across the park to link with teammates.

Player ratings

Dunfermline (4-3-3): Mehmet 7; Comrie 7, Benedictus 8, Breen 7, Edwards 6; Chalmers 7 (MacDonald 7), Hamilton 6, Todd 7; O’Hara 7 (Todorov 7), McCann 6, Wighton 6 (Mochrie 7).

Montrose (4-2-3-1): Sinclair 7; Hutchison 6 (Allan 7), Waddell 6, Dillon 7, Steeves 7; Wheatley 6, Milne 7; Webster 6, MacKinnon 7, Lyons 7 (Brown 6); McAllister 6 (Wright 6).

Mangers under the microscope

McPake’s big decision was made for him when Paul Allan was ruled out. Hamilton came back into the side and took a while to get going.

His second-half subs all made a difference – and the switch to a back three allowed MacDonald to set up Todorov for the winner.

For Stewart Petrie the game plan almost worked: try to frustrate as long as possible and create on the counter.

If they had taken their chances through McAllister or Waddell it may have been a very different story.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes his side are in for another close game against Cove.
So close: Stewart Petrie.

Man in the middle

Two weeks ago this column wrongly suggested Dunfermline should have had a penalty given against them versus Alloa.

At the risk of being wrong again, referee Ross Hardie appeared to give a foul the wrong way when Josh Edwards looked like he was held by in the Montrose box at a corner.

Hardie gave a number of decisions which incensed the home crowd but that was by far the most controversial.

