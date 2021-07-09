Eden Project and Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc enter partnership to boost Dundee economic growth

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) and Eden Project have announced a strategic partnership to drive economic growth across Dundee.

The two major Dundee projects have signed a memorandum of understanding to identify innovation and collaboration opportunities.

They plan to deliver regeneration and inclusive economic growth across Dundee, and support innovation and entrepreneurship ambitions.

MSIP aims to replace the 850 jobs lost when the Michelin tyre factory closed with firms focused on sustainable mobility and low carbon energy.

Meanwhile, visitor attraction Eden Project, which recently announced the city’s former gasworks as its preferred site, also has environmental aims.

Collaboration will deliver ‘great things’

Sarah Petrie, innovation director at MSIP, says: “When we heard of the Eden Project’s plans for Dundee, we knew there was a strong synergy to MSIP in its vision, focus and ambition.

“To transform an industrial site into a world-class attraction, focused on the environment and sustainability, to create real regeneration that will benefit Dundee.

“There has been lots of meaningful regeneration happening in Dundee over recent years. MSIP is one part of that, Eden Project is another.

“Together, we will deliver relevant projects focused initially on entrepreneurship and sustainability, that will strengthen our ambition to deliver inclusive economic growth across the city. Through collaboration, we will do great things.”

Benefits of MSIP and Eden Project partnership

The partnership will allow MSIP to benefit from the Eden Project’s expertise across a range of relevant areas.

This includes its extensive experience in biodiversity, sustainability and community engagement activities.

In addition, MSIP will promote Eden Project initiatives, facilities and expertise to tenants, connecting the charity’s people and knowledge to industry.

The innovation park will also consider opportunities to promote biodiversity on site.

Eden Project will have access to MSIP’s Skills Academy to deliver courses and explore higher level training opportunities.

David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International, says: “We’re delighted to have formed this partnership with MSIP.

“I look forward to working closely with them as our plans for Eden Project Dundee progress.

“Our work in the city is enabled by the strength and passion of the community and its businesses and institutions.

“MSIP will play an important role in bringing the Eden Project Dundee plans to fruition.”

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull spoke last week about the progress made in the year since the Michelin factory closed.