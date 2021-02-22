Stirling Bull Sales: Limousins sell to a top of 11,000gn

Fraserburgh-based brothers, William and David Moir, received the top price of 11,000gn in the Limousin ring at the Stirling Bull Sales.

The sale, conducted by United Auctions, saw 34 bulls sell to average £5,911 – an increase of £1,049 on the year with a 79% clearance.

The Moirs, who farm at Cairness, have built up a pedigree herd of 60 mostly black cows, after purchasing 50 females from Albert and George Howie’s Peterhead-based Knock herd, back in 2018. This was their debut at the Stirling sale, having sold a bull at Carlisle in October 2019, for 10,000gn.

They led the trade with the black bull, Cairness Paavo, a 21-month-old Goldies Goldfinger son, out of the Newhouse Billy daughter, Knock Fifi. He was knocked down to D Walker and Sons, Camregan, Girvan.

From the same home, Cairness Player, another black bull by Goldies Goldfinger, this time out of Knock Joop, sold at 7,500gn to A and E Grant, Glendamph, Blairgowrie.

The only other bull to hit the five-figure mark was Harestone Playboy, from the Barclay family’s Insch-based herd. This 19-month-old, by Claragh Franco and out of the Goldies Comet daughter, Glenrock Impulse, sold at 10,000gn, to JW Kay, Gass, Straiton.

Best of Jimmy and Donald MacGregor’s Dyke consignment, from Milton of Campsie, was Dyke Prodigy, a 22-month-old, which sold at 9,500gn to R Dunlop and Son, Pinvalley, Girvan. He is by Goldies Lordoftherings, out of the home-bred Cloughhead Delboy daughter, Dyke Glam.

Also from Dyke, another by the Goldies sire, Dyke Peerless, sold at 7,000gn to TL Stirling, Auchterblair, Carrbridge. He is a full brother to Dyke Olympian, sold last February for 13,500gn.

Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton bulls from Blairdummond, met a steady trade, selling to a top of 6,800gn. Making that money was Spittalton Panther, a May, 2019-born son of Gerrygullinane Glen, out of Spittalton Gerti. He sold to R and J Milroy, Cairnwhin, Pinwherry, Girvan.

Another two from Spittalton, both sons of Burnbank Judge, made 6,000gn apiece, with Spittalton Popeye selling to PSA Sinclair, Brewthin, Skene, and Spittalton Prefect heading to the Scottish Government’s Bull Stud at Knocknagael, Inverness.

Two bulls from the Dick family’s Stirling-based Ronick herd, also hit the 6,000gn mark. Ronick Principle, by Ampertaine Jamboree, went to R Cook, Kinneil Mill, Linlithgow, while final bidder on the Mattben son, Ronick Premiere, was R Currie, Low Dunashery, Tayinloan.

Ian Nimmo, Bogside, Newmains, received 6,000gn for Maraiscote Parky, a Rutland Jetset son which sold to G Wilson and Son, Fichlie, Glenkindie, and the same money for the Bassingfield Machoman-sired Maraiscote Playboy, which went to the Scottish Government’s Bull Stud.

Final 6,000gn seller was Goldies Politician, from Bruce Goldie’s herd at Mouswald, Dumfries. This young bull, one of the last in the catalogue, by Goldies Juggler, sold to Albert and George Howie, West Knock, Stuartfield, Peterhead.

The Stirling sale follows a Limousin sale at Carlisle, which topped at 42,000gn.