British Wool abolishes transport charges from depots

Sheep farmers will not be charged to have their wool transported from British Wool depots and collection sites this summer.

In previous years producers who delivered into a centre would have been charged £5.15 per container. However the Bradford-based farmers co-operative, which is owned by around 35,000 UK sheep producers, says it is supporting members by abolishing the fee.

However the haulage charge for direct-from-farm collection will remain the same as in previous years.

British Wool’s newly appointed chief executive, Andrew Hogley, said all depots and collection sites would remain open in a Covid-secure way this season.

He added: “We continue to accept all types of wool from all producers, a principal which lies at the core of our cooperative ethos.

“Abolishing the onward carriage fees for approved collection site demonstrates our commitment at British Wool in delivering a high level of service and also enhancing our service offer to producers.”

He appealed to producers not to hold on to their wool, which a number of farmers did last year.

“This meant we handled less wool which had a negative impact on our operating cost per kilo. The more wool we handle the more cost effective our operations become which in turn allows us to return more value to all producers,” he added.

Courses

The co-operative’s shearing courses are resuming this summer, and details on producer payments will go live on the British Wool website on May 14.

Mr Hogley was confirmed as chief executive after taking over in an acting role in November .

British Wool chairman, Jim Robertson said: “Andrew has done an excellent job driving the business forward and implementing the restructuring plans we announced at the beginning of the year”

“The Board look forward to working with Andrew, ensuring we continue to represent the best interests of our producers and in maximising the value of their wool.”