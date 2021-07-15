Investigation 7 minute read Grieving mother of Fife soldier Sean Binnie hopes son’s death will not be for nothing as troops leave Afghanistan Sean Binnie was shot as he fought with Taliban insurgents, desperately trying to rescue one of his Afghan brothers in arms, writes Stephen Stewart Stephen Stewart July 15 2021, 7.00am Sean Binnie [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Afghanistan Black Watch Fife impact-forgotten-war long read More from The Courier Courier Investigations team Scotland Documentary explores seven-year mystery after Scottish man vanishes on Halloween night November 7 2021 Premium Content Courier Investigations The 6,089 Dundee WW1 victims: Search their names, ages, ranks and addresses November 3 2021 Courier Investigations Stuck in Rent: Young people fear Dundee regeneration could price them out of city September 16 2021 More from The Courier Crown Estate Scotland reveals ScotWind auction winners A915: Police called to three-vehicle crash on Fife road Glenrothes man guilty of 13-year campaign of abuse including cane and belt assaults ‘Women’s walk’ map of suffragettes, ‘witches’ and pioneers set to showcase female history in Perth Nicky Low dedicates winning goal to Arbroath physio after months-long recovery from injury First look at new homes earmarked for former Dunfermline school site